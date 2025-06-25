Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SK chemicals Signs Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Austria's Durmont to Supply Sustainable Materials to Global Automotive Brands

  • Supplying Recycled Material SKYPET CR for Automotive Carpets Manufactured by Durmont
  • Discussions Underway for Application with major European Automotive Brands

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals is advancing sustainability in the European automotive market by supplying recycled materials to global automotive brands.

On the 23rd KST, SK chemicals signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Durmont and Paarang at the SK chemicals headquarters, ECOLAB, in South Korea. (From left) SK chemicals President Ahn Jae-hyun, Durmont CEO Josef Zettl, and Paarang CEO Lee Dong-seop pose for a commemorative photo after the signing ceremony.

SK chemicals (President & CEO Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 25th KST that it has entered into an Exclusive Partnership Agreement with Durmont and Paarang at its ECOLAB headquarters, located in South Korea.

Durmont, an Austrian automotive carpet manufacturer, produces carpet roll goods for approximately 7 million vehicles annually. In 2023, Durmont was acquired by Visscher-Caravelle Group (VC) - a Dutch Tier1 supplier of Car Floor Mats and other automotive accessories with a market share of over 40% in the European market. VC supplies to several major European automotive brands.

Paarang will support SK chemicals and Durmont in facilitating smooth communication and operations. Leveraging its expertise in logistics and supply chain management, Paarang aims to enhance reliability and efficiency throughout the transaction process.

The three companies have already successfully developed yarns and finished products such as carpets and mats using SK chemicals' differentiated CR (Chemical Recycled) PET material solution. These products meet automotive testing requirements and quality standards. The exclusive partnership agreement was signed to accelerate supply and market expansion.

Under the agreement, SK chemicals will supply Durmont with its recycled PET, SKYPET CR, which provides a material with 100% recycled content, certified by ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS), and a fully recyclable product. The joint aim is a wide market adoption of such sustainable material solutions.

SKYPET CR, making use of SK chemicals' chemical recycling technology, enables waste plastics to be recycled at the molecular level and maintains high quality even after repeated recycling. In particular, by

utilizing chemical recycling technology, SKYPET CR maintains a quality level close to that of virgin petroleum-based products even after repeated recycling-unlike conventional recycling methods-making it an ideal material for establishing a closed-loop system.

By applying SKYPET CR to automotive carpets and mats, these products can be depolymerized and recycled after reaching the end of their lifespan, enabling the establishment of a closed-loop system within the automotive industry. This advancement is anticipated to enable compliance with vehicle circularity regulations-such as the End-of-Life Vehicles (ELV) directive.

SK chemicals will deepen its collaboration with Durmont and Visscher-Caravelle, while also expanding partnerships with other global automotive brands for other products and applications

CEO Ahn Jae-hyun commented, "In Europe, the introduction of carbon neutrality regulations, such as the ELV directive, is driving a growing interest in vehicle circularity and recycling." He added, "SK chemicals will continue to promote sustainability in the industry by leveraging our depolymerization technology and meet the material and performance requirements of automotive components, while fostering collaboration with industry partners."

In 2023, SK chemicals established SK Shantou with an investment of KRW 130 billion (approximately USD 94 million), securing the world's first commercialized chemical recycling production facilities for raw materials and products. In Korea, SK chemicals is also expanding its recycling-related production and research infrastructure by establishing the Recycling Innovation Center within its Ulsan plant site, which includes a pilot facility for chemically decomposing waste plastics to produce recycled raw materials (r-BHET).

SK Chemicals Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717463/On_23rd_KST_SK_chemicals_signed_exclusive_partnership_agreement_Durmont.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030193/SK_Chemicals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sk-chemicals-signs-exclusive-partnership-agreement-with-austrias-durmont-to-supply-sustainable-materials-to-global-automotive-brands-302490329.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.