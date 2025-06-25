Anzeige
WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 09:10 Uhr
CallTower, Inc.: CallTower Launches Entra Sync: Streamlining Microsoft Teams Provisioning and Management

New "Mission Control" System Empowers IT Teams to Automate and Simplify User Lifecycle Management for Teams

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, MONTREAL, LONDON, June 25, 2025experience for IT administrators and communication professionals.

Entra Sync serves as a "mission control center" for Microsoft Teams user management, offering a seamless way to manage voice users, policies, phone numbers, licenses, call queues, and Teams group templates. By replacing manual, error-prone processes with intelligent automation, Entra Sync significantly reduces the time and resources required to onboard, modify, or offboard Teams users. Administrators can now complete provisioning tasks in less than five minutes-compared to the traditional 30-minute process-while improving accuracy by up to 99 percent and reducing the need for escalated support.

"With Entra Sync, we're giving our customers the ability to complete complex provisioning in under five minutes-versus 30 minutes or more manually-with better accuracy, fewer escalations, and greater control," said Rachell McConkie, CallTower's Product Owner. "Provisioning users in Microsoft Teams has historically been a manual, time-intensive process that's prone to mistakes. Entra Sync changes that.

The platform's intelligent automation allows for dynamic role-based management, making it easy to adapt user settings when individuals change departments, locations, or job roles. With real-time sync to Microsoft Entra ID, Entra Sync ensures that user data is always up to date. IT teams can build and assign persona templates based on job role or location, organize and reserve numbers with advanced tagging, monitor number pool usage, and receive alerts when availability drops below custom thresholds. The platform also provides detailed reporting, making it easier to manage compliance and capacity planning.

Built for Microsoft Teams administrators and CallTower customers managing complex, large-scale voice deployments, Entra Sync is designed to support environments utilizing Operator Connect, Direct Routing, or Microsoft Calling Plans. The platform enables better resource utilization by reducing reliance on specialized IT staff and distributing capabilities across broader teams.

Entra Sync is now available, offering a scalable and streamlined solution for organizations seeking to optimize and simplify Microsoft Teams voice management.

About CallTower

CallTower is at the forefront of transforming global communication, redefining how businesses connect and collaborate across the globe. Since 2002, CallTower has grown into a global leader in enterprise-class cloud communications and collaboration solutions, empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. Leveraging advanced technologies like Microsoft® Teams Operator Connect, Direct Routing and GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Webex by Cisco®, Zoom Phone, and AI-powered contact center solutions, CallTower delivers seamless and reliable connectivity tailored to the unique needs of enterprises worldwide. CallTower empowers business communications by integrating features like one-click failover, advanced analytics, seamless CRM integration, and cutting-edge AI-redefining operational efficiency.

In 2025, CallTower acquired North America's trusted contact center expert, Inoria, amplifying its CCaaS and CX capabilities. Inoria drives the evolution of contact center operations by offering personalized optimization, implementation, and integration services powered by Conversational AI and advanced analytics. Together, CallTower and Inoria deliver actionable insights, enhanced customer experiences, and cutting-edge solutions that guide enterprises through their digital transformation journeys.

With a vision focused on innovation and a commitment to excellence, CallTower continues to advance cloud communications, empowering businesses across the globe to achieve unparalleled success.



Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
