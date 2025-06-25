Tabula GCC Bonds - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 25
[25.06.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|68,953.00
|USD
|0
|763,619.14
|11.0745
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|24.06.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,897,712.00
|GBP
|0
|19,167,090.56
|10.1001
© 2025 PR Newswire