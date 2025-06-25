Worldwide Healthcare Trust (WWH) is celebrating its 30-year anniversary. While recent performance is not what co-managers Sven Borho and Trevor Polischuk at global healthcare specialist OrbiMed would have wished for, this should be put into perspective. Since its launch in April 1995 until the end of FY25 (31 March), the trust has generated average annual NAV total returns of 13.4%. WWH has also outperformed its benchmark by a considerable margin over this period. The managers retain a positive outlook for the healthcare sector, including for biotech stocks, which have been the primary reason for WWH's underperformance. The trust's performance is yet to recover from a tough period between Q121 and Q222 when growth stocks, including biotech, came under pressure in a rising interest rate environment.

