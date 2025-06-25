DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - Hedged GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 194.7803 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58487 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 393899 EQS News ID: 2160252 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

