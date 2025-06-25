DJ Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist (LEMB LN) Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Emerging Bond Markit iBoxx UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 78.0103 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 896954 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN LEI Code: 549300U27QLDOJZ30S31 Sequence No.: 393908 EQS News ID: 2160272 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2160272&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2025 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)