BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE: PRA) today announced that stockholders have voted overwhelmingly to approve its proposed acquisition by The Doctors Company. More than 99% of shares voted (including abstentions) were in favor of the proposal to approve the acquisition agreement.The transaction remains subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Required regulatory approvals include the expiration or early termination of the waiting period (and any extension thereof) applicable to the consummation of the merger under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act as well as approvals by the insurance regulators in the domicile states of ProAssurance insurance subsidiaries. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. Upon completion of the transaction, ProAssurance's common stock will no longer be listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and ProAssurance will become a wholly owned subsidiary of The Doctors Company."Our shareholders recognize that this transaction will deliver significant value," said Ned Rand, ProAssurance's President and Chief Executive Officer. He added, "Bringing the strengths and capabilities of ProAssurance and The Doctors Company together will allow our teams to continue to serve today's healthcare providers with the necessary scale and breadth of capabilities. With a shared history in the medical professional liability marketplace, both companies work to fulfill a mission to protect others and have similar operating philosophies and cultures."About ProAssuranceProAssurance Corporation is an industry-leading specialty insurer with extensive expertise in medical professional liability and products liability for medical technology and life sciences. The Company also is a provider of workers' compensation insurance in the eastern U.S. ProAssurance Group is rated "A" (Excellent) by AM Best.For the latest on ProAssurance and its industry-leading suite of products and services, cutting-edge risk management and practice enhancement programs, visit our website at https://ProAssuranceGroup.com with investor content available at https://Investor.ProAssurance.com. Our YouTube channel regularly presents insightful videos that communicate effective practice management, patient safety and risk management strategies.Forward-Looking StatementsThe foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. These statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "hope," "hopeful," "likely," "may," "optimistic," "possible," "potential," "preliminary," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative or plural of these words or similar expressions or variations. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others: (i) the completion of the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms and timing, (ii) the satisfaction of other conditions to the completion of the proposed transaction, including obtaining required regulatory approvals; (iii) the risk that ProAssurance Corporation's stock price may fluctuate during the pendency of the proposed transaction and may decline if the proposed transaction is not completed; (iv) potential litigation relating to the proposed transaction that could be instituted against ProAssurance Corporation or its directors, managers or officers, including the effects of any outcomes related thereto; (v) the risk that disruptions from the proposed transaction will harm ProAssurance Corporation's business, including current plans and operations, including during the pendency of the proposed transaction; (vi) the ability of ProAssurance Corporation to retain and hire key personnel; (vii) the diversion of management's time and attention from ordinary course business operations to completion of the proposed transaction and integration matters; (viii) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement or completion of the proposed transaction; (ix) legislative, regulatory and economic developments; (x) potential business uncertainty, including changes to existing business relationships, during the pendency of the proposed transaction that could affect ProAssurance Corporation's financial performance; (xi) certain restrictions during the pendency of the proposed transaction that may impact ProAssurance Corporation's ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; (xii) unpredictability and severity of catastrophic events, including but not limited to acts of terrorism, outbreaks of war or hostilities or global pandemics, as well as management's response to any of the aforementioned factors; (xiii) the possibility that the proposed transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (xiv) unexpected costs, liabilities or delays associated with the transaction; (xv) the response of competitors to the transaction; (xvi) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the proposed transaction, including in circumstances requiring ProAssurance Corporation to pay a termination fee; and (xvii) other risks set forth under the heading "Risk Factors," of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. ContactsHeather J. Wietzel • SVP, Investor Relations800-282-6242 • 205-776-3028 • InvestorRelations@ProAssurance.com

