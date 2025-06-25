Redstone Investment Group, LLC: Filmscape Chicago 2025 Draws Record Attendance and High Praise at CineCity

Redstone Investment Group LLC is proud to announce the investment success to Global LED RGB Technologies Virtual Production event

Filmscape Chicago 2025 wrapped a highly successful weekend at CineCity Studios, with exhibitors and attendees alike calling it the most impactful year yet. Held June 21-22, the two-day film and television expo brought together professionals, educators, students, and vendors for a densely packed program of classes, panels, demos, and community-building.

This year's event drew a strong national presence, with the many exhibitors traveling in from New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Atlanta, Texas, Florida, and beyond. Their reasons for attending were consistent: Chicago is increasingly seen as a growing and influential production market. Several cited the city's rising wave of young filmmakers as a key reason for showing up-to build visibility and establish their companies as trusted resources within this emerging creative community. From small gear companies to major service providers, the consensus was clear: Filmscape is becoming a vital stop on the national expo circuit.

On the show floor, the energy was palpable. Exhibitors reported a stronger and more engaged turnout than in previous years, and praised the venue at CineCity for its layout, accessibility, and welcoming environment. Fast becoming known as the go-to facility for indie filmmakers, CineCity proved once again that it is a creative anchor for the city's production community.

The programming offered throughout the weekend lived up to expectations. Several attendees said the biggest challenge was choosing between sessions-they wanted to attend them all. Popular sessions included "Intro to Set Lighting," "Frugal Filmmaking," "Chicago Style Indie Filmmaking," and "Demystifying Audio and Sound Engineering," as well as forward-looking panels on virtual production and distribution. New this year was a large video screen in the Main Stage area, giving an intimate feel for attendees in the back to follow the presentations.

Also new this year were features like the Filmscape Mentorship Award-presented to actor and educator Mickey O'Sullivan. Filmscape asked followers on social media to nominate a mentor who has made a difference in their careers and lives and overwhelmingly, they saw one name over, and over, and over… Mickey O'Sullivan. VISIT HERE to find out more about Mickey.

Camera Ambassador marked the grand opening of its new location at CineCity Studios during the weekend and hosted the official Filmscape after-party on Saturday night, drawing a lively crowd of filmmakers, crew, and industry supporters to celebrate a successful opening day.

Reel Chicago extends congratulations to the Filmscape organizers, sponsors, volunteers, and participants who made this year's Filmscape a standout success-and a clear signal of Chicago's continued rise in the national film production landscape.

