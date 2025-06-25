GCL System Integration (GCL SI) has introduced its NT10/60GT floating solar module at SNEC 2025. The new product is described as a seawater-resistant solution developed in collaboration with Norway's Ocean Sun. At the 2025 SNEC PV Power Expo held in mid-June in Shanghai, China, GCL System Integration (GCL SI), a unit of the GCL Group, showcased its NT10/60GT floating photovoltaic module, a custom-built product designed for offshore solar applications. Developed in close collaboration with Norwegian marine solar specialist Ocean Sun, the module has already been deployed in floating PV demonstration ...

