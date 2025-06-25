Sunkind Energy has signed an agreement to use ConfirmWare's stringer and automation equipment for 4 GW of solar module production capacity at upcoming manufacturing lines in India. The deal supports Sunkind Energy's efforts to scale domestic module output amid growing demand and policy incentives. From pv magazine India Sunkind Energy has signed an agreement with ConfirmWare PV Manufacturing Solutions to set up 4 GW of solar module production capacity in India. Sunkind said it will use ConfirmWare's advanced stringer and automation systems to develop high-precision, technologically advanced ...

