Enate, a UK-based software company, which provides a market leading process orchestration and AI solution used by global service providers, including IHG, TMF and EY, has secured a significant investment from Scottish Equity Partners (SEP). SEP is a leading European growth equity firm, specialising in enterprise software and technology businesses.

With this investment, Enate will double down on AI and orchestration R&D, while continuing to scale customer operations across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. Market demand for process orchestration software continues to grow rapidly, with Enate hitting 30% annualised growth over the last three years. According to industry analysts, the overall process orchestration market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2030.

Enate's solution powers large service providers to run complex, global operations with greater consistency and control. It connects people, systems and processes through one simple platform, giving business leaders the visibility and data needed to improve efficiency and deliver global services at scale.

James Hall, CEO of Enate and former Founder of GenFour said, "We've hit a tipping point. Process orchestration is no longer a niche idea, it's a core foundation of digital transformation and AI deployment. Enate is an established pioneer of this movement. SEP's backing is a huge validation. They're experienced growth equity investors with a strong track record in enterprise software. This is about scaling up with the right partner, strengthening our product and AI capabilities, and taking Enate to even more service providers globally."

Tim Ankers, Director at SEP, commented: "We've followed Enate's progress closely over the years and have been impressed by the value they deliver to customers. We're delighted to now be partnering with James, Kit and the team, providing significant investment to support product development and global expansion. Enate fits with our strategy of backing high-growth enterprise software companies solving real operational challenges."

Daniel Muranda, Principal at SEP, added. "There's significant potential for service providers to improve customer experience and operational performance with orchestration and automation technologies. Enate's offering already powers some of the world's most complex organisations to do just that. Crucially, it enables the safe and scalable adoption of Generative and Agentic AI, while meeting operational and regulatory needs."

"Too many businesses are still trying to deliver global services with spreadsheets and shared inboxes." said Founder and CTO, Kit Cox. "This investment signals a new chapter for Enate, as it scales to meet global demand for orchestration and AI in service delivery. Enate was built to cope with the reality of running modern services. They're often complex and chaotic, but we're changing that from the inside out."

Existing investor, Mercia Ventures, continues to support the company's growth journey. Mercia's early belief and ongoing investment have helped Enate build strong foundations, accelerate product innovation and expand internationally. Marina Fuentes, Investor at Mercia Ventures added "We're very pleased to see this confidence echoed by SEP's significant backing, which marks another important milestone in Enate's scale-up journey."

About Enate

Enate's orchestration and AI solution is purpose-built for service providers. It connects people, systems and teams into a single platform for managing work, enabling operations teams to run better services consistently, and on time. Customers include IHG, TMF and EY. Learn more at enate.io.

About Scottish Equity Partners

Scottish Equity Partners ('SEP') is one of Europe's leading growth equity firms, helping founders and management teams in enterprise software and technology companies to achieve their global ambitions. Providing investment, alongside expertise and access to its substantial network, SEP works closely with the companies it invests in to maximise their business growth and value. SEP is a signatory to the UNPRI, the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. For further information, visit sep.co.uk.

