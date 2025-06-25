Ancona International Airport ("AIA"), a Njord Partners portfolio company, announces that its CEO, Alex D'Orsogna, will be taking up the role of General Director of ENAC Italy, the national civil aviation authority. He was appointed to the post on 16 June 2025 by the Italian Prime Minister.

Hamish de Run, the current President and Chair of AIA since 2019, will assume the role of Interim CEO while the search for a permanent successor is conducted.

Since joining AIA in 2022, Alex has been instrumental in repositioning the airport as a vital logistics hub both nationally and internationally. Under his leadership, AIA has achieved record growth in both freight and passenger operations, launching several infrastructure and intermodal initiatives that have established Ancona as a strategic transport center.

Alex's departure coincides with an exciting phase of momentum for AIA, as the airport continues its ambitious strategic transformation. The flagship Verticall project remains on schedule, with the first phase set for completion in 2025 and full construction anticipated to commence in 2026. Additionally, in Q325, Amazon will inaugurate a new operations facility just 6 km from the airport, positioning AIA to emerge as one of Italy's top five cargo hubs. Further, AIA continues to focus on the launch of the spaceport project, establishing Italy's autonomous industrial access to space, as well as currently instituting itself as an important MRO location.

AIA's unique intermodal triangle, linking airport, port, and rail within a 10 km radius, has garnered recognition from both the Italian government and the European Commission as a national model for integrated infrastructure and logistics. Ongoing investment to connect the hub to Italy's high-speed rail network will further enhance its strategic importance.

Hamish de Run, Chair and Interim CEO, commented: "We are immensely grateful to Alex for his exceptional leadership, commitment, and vision. His transformative contributions have significantly shaped Ancona's growth and enhanced its reputation, leaving us well-positioned for continued success. I am excited to work closely with the management team to build upon this momentum as we embark on our next exciting chapter."

About Ancona International Airport

Ancona International Airport, known as Marche Airport, is the primary airport serving the Marche region of Italy. As a multi-dimensional airport, it offers both domestic and international flights as well as private jets, connecting the region with major European destinations. Renowned for its operational efficiency and traveller convenience, Ancona International occupies a central position within the regional transportation network, supporting both commercial and leisure travel. Beyond its passenger services, the airport serves as a vital hub for cargo operations, facilitating freight and logistics, while also building a potential pivotal role in aircraft maintenance, recovery and conversion. Additionally, the Airport is building a path in serving as a focal point for various aerospace research and development initiatives, further solidifying its significance in advancing new aviation technologies and innovation. To find out more visit: https://www.ancona-airport.com/en/.

About Njord Partners

Njord Partners is a special situations investment manager and provider of long-term flexible capital solutions. Established in 2013, Njord Partners manages capital in excess of €1 billion. Investing in European middle-market companies facing complex situations, its mission is to deliver superior risk-weighted returns to investors while preserving capital. As a capital partner, Njord Partners offers flexible debt and equity solutions, actively facilitating strategic and operational enhancements within its portfolio companies to drive value.

To find out more visit: https://njordpartners.com/.

