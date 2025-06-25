Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited: Telix Manufacturing Solutions Belgium Delivers First GMP-Grade Commercial Doses

MELBOURNE, Australia and INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX: TLX, NASDAQ: TLX, "Telix", "the Company") today announces that its Telix Manufacturing Solutions (TMS) facility in Brussels South (Seneffe), Belgium, has produced its first Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-grade commercial radiopharmaceutical doses and delivered them to the AIRC [1] hospital collaboration in Charleroi, Belgium.

TMS Brussels South is one of Europe's largest radiopharmaceutical production facilities, with nine GMP lines, clean rooms, a radiopharmacy, and two cyclotrons across a 2,800 square metre footprint.

Raphael Ortiz, Chief Executive Officer, Telix International, commented, "We are excited to launch Telix's commercial radiopharmacy capability in Europe and demonstrate our ability to meet the needs of patients and partners. Through our bench-to-bedside capabilities we can now provide GMP-grade products and radiolabelling services to customers in Europe and beyond. This is a further point of differentiation for Telix."

Dr. Ivan Duran Derijckere, AIRC, added, "Following the accreditation of TMS Brussels South, many more regions in Belgium will now have access to GMP-grade radiopharmaceuticals. I would like to thank Telix for its leadership and continued investment in innovative products and services for patients with cancer, which will have a direct positive impact on outcomes including quality of life."

Prof. Dr. Nadia Withofs, President of the Belgian Society of Nuclear Medicine (BELNUC) continued, "Belgium and the Wallonia region have a rich history in nuclear medicine, and we are thrilled to see this continue with Telix's pioneering facility in Brussels South becoming GMP operational. TMS Brussels South can now manufacture GMP-grade 'hot doses' that are ready for patients today. And beyond this, the impressive research, development and manufacturing scale-up capabilities mean that it will also serve as a vital hub for future production of clinically and commercially important isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals."

For more information or to order finished radiopharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients, or related services, licensed healthcare professionals in Europe can visit: https://www.radiopharmastore.com/

About Telix Manufacturing Solutions (TMS)

TMS is a global network of facilities for in-house production and distribution of radiopharmaceuticals, including through collaboration with strategic partners. Located in the heart of Belgium's 'Radiopharma Valley', TMS Brussels South is one of Europe's largest radiopharmaceutical production facilities, with nine GMP lines, clean rooms, a radiopharmacy, and two cyclotrons across a 2,800 square metre footprint. TMS Brussels South also has extensive research and development (R&D) capabilities, with a focus on alpha-emitting isotopes.

About Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Telix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and associated medical technologies. Telix is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, with international operations in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Europe (Belgium and Switzerland), and Japan. Telix is developing a portfolio of clinical and commercial stage products that aims to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology and rare diseases. Telix is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: TLX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: TLX).

[1] L'Association Interhospitalière de la Région de Charleroi, an inter-hospital collaboration between three hospitals: Grand Hopital de Charleroi (GHdC), Clinique Notre-Dame de Grâce de Gosselies (CNDG) and HUmani.

