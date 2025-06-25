Human Magic Acquires TapIn to Pioneer the Future of Work

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Magic, the global employer brand agency behind creative strategies for brands like Nike, Microsoft, Apple, LinkedIn, and AstraZeneca, today announces that TapIn, the award-winning Gen Z-focused creative agency, is joining its rapidly growing global agency.

The move strengthens Human Magic's creative and cultural reach for global clients, bringing deeper expertise in social-first content, inclusive recruitment marketing, and youth engagement.

Founded in Manchester by Milimo Banji, TapIn has built a reputation for helping some of the world's most ambitious employers connect with the next generation of diverse talent including Lidl, EY, RAF, LG, GSK, Capgemini and IHG. TapIn's approach is powered by a majority Gen Z team and a belief in deploying employer brands through influencer-led campaigns, and powerful storytelling that resonates on a cultural level.

"We have known Milimo and his team for many years and TapIn is the perfect addition to our global setup. Their creativity, cultural fluency, and impact with Gen Z audiences are exactly what the world's leading brands need right now. It's about deeper resonance with key audiences. We're building an agency that can connect with every generation, everywhere, and the energy and insight that Milimo and the team bring are vital to that. We are really excited about backing Milimo and his team as he continues the excellent work he has started," said Mark Hardwicke, CEO of Human Magic.

Milimo Banji, CEO and Founder of TapIn, added, "This next chapter with Human Magic is about going bigger, bolder, and further than we ever could alone without losing what made TapIn different in the first place. We're still driven by the same mission: to prepare 100 million young people for the world of work. But now, we're backed by a partner that shares our values and has the global stage to help us do it. With Human Magic, we're looking forward to taking our high-impact services to clients across the world."

About Human Magic

Human Magic is a global employer brand agency that believes the magic of business starts with humans. With two decades of experience, the agency partners with ambitious brands including Nike, Apple, Microsoft, VISA, LinkedIn, and AstraZeneca to build employer brands that attract, engage, and inspire the world's best talent. Human Magic is known for its deep insight work, bold creative, and the belief that employer branding, done creatively and thoughtfully, has the capacity to change lives.

About TapIn

TapIn is a UK-based creative agency specialising in helping employers connect with Gen Z through culturally intelligent, social-first campaigns. With a team rooted in the communities they speak to, TapIn delivers strategy, content, and campaigns that reflect the experiences and aspirations of young, diverse audiences. Known for its bold, inclusive approach, TapIn has partnered with brands including Lidl, EY, RAF, LG, GSK, Capgemini and IHG to reshape how employer brands engage the next generation of talent.

