Oxford Economics Acquires Alpine Macro, Montreal-based Global Investment Research Firm

LONDON and MONTREAL, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Economics, the leading independent global forecasting and economics consultancy, has acquired a majority stake in Alpine Macro, a prominent global investment research firm based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Founded in 2017, Alpine Macro provides forward-looking financial market forecasts and investment strategy to institutional clients across more than 60 countries. The firm is widely recognized for its provocative financial market insights, bold investment ideas, and out-of-consensus forecasts.

"The acquisition brings together Oxford Economics' world class macroeconomic analysis with Alpine Macro's deep financial market expertise, allowing us to deliver even more comprehensive and well-rounded advice, not only to our existing clients but also to a broader spectrum of asset managers, hedge funds, investment banks, and pension funds," said Adrian Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Economics.

"This strategic acquisition will accelerate Oxford Economics' global expansion and strengthen our service offering. It builds on our proven track record of robust global modelling, extensive country and industry knowledge, and accurate economic forecasting," Cooper added.

"I am thrilled that Alpine Macro is joining forces with Oxford Economics, a firm renowned for its high-quality macroeconomic and market research," said Arun Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of Alpine Macro.

"This transaction will enable us to dramatically deepen our research capabilities, enrich our client experience and deliver cutting-edge research via an AI enabled platform. Together we become the largest, most comprehensive privately held independent research firm in the world," added Kumar.

"Oxford Economics sets the gold standard in global macroeconomic research, and Alpine Macro has always aspired to become the gold standard in top-down investment strategy," said Chen Zhao, Chief Global Strategist and founder of Alpine Macro. "Tapping into Oxford Economics' depth, breadth, and analytical rigor in macro research, Alpine Macro will achieve that goal sooner."

Blake, Cassels & Graydon provided legal counsel to Oxford Economics. Raymond James served as exclusive financial advisor and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin provided legal counsel to Alpine Macro. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Oxford Economics: Founded in 1981 as a commercial initiative with Oxford University's business college, Oxford Economics began by providing economic forecasting and modelling services to UK companies and financial institutions expanding internationally. Today, we are one of the world's leading independent global advisory firms, delivering high-quality forecasts, reports, and analytical tools covering over 200 countries, 100 industries, and 7,000 cities and regions. Our best-in-class economic and industry models give us a unique ability to anticipate market trends and evaluate their economic, social, and business impacts.

