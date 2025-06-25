Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 10:10 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

inGroup International: inCruises Breakthrough Year Continues with Record-Setting Revenue and Activations

Bold Partner-led strategies continue to build momentum and produce all-time highs in Activation and Premium Memberships revenue

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises, the world's most valuable subscription-based travel rewards club, is pleased to announce that total revenue for May surpassed $31 million-the latest milestone in a sustained, record-setting trajectory. The impressive results were powered by a surge in Premium Memberships and growing global momentum tied to the company's AMP UP field initiatives.

"May was another exciting step forward as we continue to execute our bold expansion vision," said Michael "Hutch" Hutchison, Co-Founder and CEO of inGroup International. "We saw meaningful progress in virtually every key performance area of the business. Our field leaders are driving growth across global markets, and the tools and support systems we've built to empower them are translating directly into results. The numbers matter; what they represent matters more: a high-performing, values-driven culture built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose. We're not even halfway through 2025, and our momentum promises to make this year truly extraordinary."

"We've already surpassed $140 million in revenue this year and are on track to make 2025 the best year in company history," added Anthony Varvaro, inGroup's CFO and COO. "The business continues to evolve and optimize to strengthen top-line growth, efficiency, and long-term sustainability."

May 2025 Highlights:

  • Total revenue surpassed $31 million, driven by record Premium Membership and Activation income.
  • Over 12,000 Independent Partners earned Membership Free status, receiving more than $2.4 million in complimentary travel value.
  • Annual Partner retention and renewal rates continue trending at all-time highs, reinforcing strong community engagement.

"The AMP UP initiative combines focused messaging, ongoing technology improvements, and targeted incentives to engage more Partners in more effective, meaningful, and sustainable team-building activities," says DougCorrigan, inGroup's CMO. "The initiative is gaining momentum and measurably increasing field engagement."

About inCruises and inGroup International
inCruises, a division of inGroup International, is one of the world's largest subscription-based travel rewards clubs, with Members in 193 countries. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has helped more than 560,000 Members book travel and enjoy more of the world for less, offering access to over 20,000 cruise options, 300,000 inStays hotels and resorts, and 350,000+ inTours experiences worldwide.

Club Membership grows exclusively through a global network of independent referring Partners, who earn income by sharing the exclusive benefits of Membership. inGroup is committed to creating real value-helping Members take better vacations and empowering Partners to build a world-class business.

As part of its commitment to being a positive global force, inGroup actively supports humanitarian organizations such as Mercy Ships and other charitable initiatives.
For more information, visitin.Groupand inCruises.com.

Disclaimer:

This communication is intended for global informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of business in the United States. All promotional activities were developed and implemented outside the mainland U.S.



Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@in.group

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.