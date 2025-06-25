e-Bike Market Innovator Avinox Hosts Seven New Bike Partners at Eurobike 2025

Sixteen partners secured since the introduction of the Avinox Drive System at Eurobike 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Avinox , the e-bike drive system brand that enables riders to tackle complex rides with ease, is hosting eight exciting e-bike brands at Eurobike 2025, the central platform for the bike and eco-mobility world in Frankfurt, Germany. Amflow, Commencal, Crestline, Forbidden, Megamo, ROTWILD, Unno, and VELO DE VILLE, will all have their latest e-bikes displayed for visitors to see at Open Air Area 12.0, G06, Messe Frankfurt from Wednesday, June 25th to Sunday, June 29th.

"Since its introduction to the market at Eurobike 2024, the Avinox Drive System, has swiftly garnered industry awards and acclaim from OEM bike brands, users, top tier media outlets and organizations," said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director of Avinox. "With seven new manufacturers on board we're excited to see riders of full power eMTB's, enduro eMTB's, all mountain eMTB's and even city bike riders, experience this groundbreaking e-bike drive system."

Manufacturers with Avinox Powered e-Bikes on Display[1]

Amflow (All mountain eMTB): The eMTB expert that builds e-bikes from heart to body https://www.amflowbikes.com/emtb

Commencal (Enduro eMTB): An Andorran brand specializing in aluminum mountain bikes. Its models and sponsored riders have achieved multiple UCI World Championships. www.commencal.com/en/bikes/

Crestline (Enduro eMTB): An American brand that is perfectly positioned to shake up the status quo when it comes to a focus on bikes that like to get down. www.crestlinebikes.com

Forbidden (All mountain eMTB): Canadian mountain bike company known for their unique high-pivot suspension design and focus on trail and enduro bikes. www.forbiddenbike.com

Megamo (Enduro eMTB): Began its steps in 1987, establishing its base in Girona. It soon began to be known thanks to its successes in the competitions of bike trial and BTT of the highest level in the years '90, becoming the reference brand and precursor of the MTB in Europe. www.megamo.com

ROTWILD (Enduro eMTB): A brand that stands for the highest level of engineering and innovative bicycle technology. www.rotwild.com

Unno (Enduro eMTB): Born from the unique design culture of Barcelona, Unno is obsessed with ground-breaking design that inspires and reshapes the bike industry. www.unno.com

VELO DE VILLE (City eBike): Steady growth and specialisation in customised production have made VELO DE VILLE a successful company throughout Germany and Europe. www.velo-de-ville.com

A total of sixteen OEM bike brand partners have been secured since the introduction of Avinox Drive System at Eurobike 2024. Further to the eight bike brands on display at Eurobike 2025 this year, other manufacturers powered by Avinox include: Crussis, Kross, Paprika 53, Steppenwolf, Teewing, Velduro and other brands[1].

Key Highlights of the Avinox Drive System[2]

A compact, lightweight 2.52 kg drive unit that delivers an impressive 105 Nm of torque.

Smart-Assist algorithm that provides multiple assist modes for customizable riding experience.

Rapid recharges in 1.5 hours from 0% to 75% utilizing GaN fast charging technology.

A 2-inch OLED full-color Control Display as the interactive hub, enabling connectivity between the Drive Unit and a mobile device via the Avinox app.

Avinox Drive System Awards

The Avinox drive system has most recently won the Design and Innovation Award 2025 , iF Design Award 2025 , as well as the 'Best in Test' Award of E-MOUNTAINBIKE Magazine.

The Avinox e-bike drive system generated significant excitement in 2024, with its impressive performance, connectivity, and user-friendly app setting it apart from competitors. This innovative system simplifies the eMTB market, offering a perfect balance of power, energy density, and weight.

Furthermore, the Avinox Drive System has received the gold winner of 'Most Innovative Product of the Year' by German outlet EMTB-News.de , 'Standout Product of the Year 2024' annual award by the UK's Singletrack World Magazine , and 'Best for Power' test seal from the UK's Mountain Bike Rider Magazine .

The power of the Avinox is effortlessly conquering climbs and accelerating with the force of an electric supercar. Even on short ascents, it quickly leaves rival motors behind by several bike lengths.

About Avinox



Avinox is at the forefront of advancing electric mobility by developing innovative drive systems that combine superior performance with user-centric features. Our commitment to excellence drives us to continuously refine our products, ensuring riders experience the best possible e-mobility technology. Harnessing our expertise in electromechanics, our drive system seamlessly merges cutting-edge technology and enjoyable riding adventures, redefining the e-bike experience for both off-road enthusiasts and urban explorers. Striving to achieve the ultimate balance between power, weight, and range, Avinox's drive system is set to significantly influence the future of e-bikes.

[1] In alphabetical order. For more details, please refer to the official websites. [2] All data was tested in controlled conditions. Actual experience may vary. For more details, please refer to www.avinox-ebike.com.

