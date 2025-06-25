Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 10:24 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greater Than and Honda announce R&D partnership to quantify crash risk using AI risk intelligence

  • New R&D partnership utilizes Greater Than's AI risk intelligence to uncover crash risk pattern
  • Data-driven insights will pinpoint high-risk areas and reveal the behavioral and environmental factors behind them
  • Project outcomes are expected to fuel breakthroughs in driver safety innovation, infrastructure design, and mobility solutions

STOCKHOLM, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than, the global provider of risk intelligence into road safety and climate impact, is proud to announce a new research and development partnership with multinational automotive manufacturer Honda, focused on quantifying crash risk through deep AI-driven data insights.

The R&D initiative will analyze large-scale anonymized driving data to identify areas with high crash risk. By applying Greater Than's globally unique AI technology that measures the driver influence on risk, the project will identify reasons for elevated crash risks in specific geographical areas, providing scope for targeted and informed changes to reduce risk.

"Partnering with Greater Than allows us to tap into the next generation of AI-driven risk analysis," said Yuki Ishikawa, Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Integrated Strategy Division at Honda. "Unlocking deep insights from real-world driving behavior and better understanding the factors behind crash risk supports our mission to achieve zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles worldwide by 2050."

In the first phase of the project, Greater Than will apply its AI technology, trained for over 20+ years using real-life driving data, to uncover meaningful risk insights from the anonymized driving data and draw conclusions on the factors contributing to risk level across different geographical areas in Japan. Greater Than will then overlay data such as road types, infrastructure and nearby buildings, to understand how external surroundings influence crash risk.

"This is an exciting and commercially strategic project that transforms anonymized driving data into powerful, actionable insights," said Johan Forseke, Head of APAC at Greater Than. "The ability to predict crash risk with AI-driven precision offers Honda a clear competitive edge. The findings will not only unlock new opportunities for innovation in safety technology but also create tangible value for infrastructure planning and broader mobility solutions."

This collaboration highlights the growing role of predictive AI in transforming the mobility landscape with a safety-first mindset.

Press contact Greater Than
PR@greaterthan.eu
+46 855 593 200
www.greaterthan.eu

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/r/greater-than-and-honda-announce-r-d-partnership-to-quantify-crash-risk-using-ai-risk-intelligence,c4167639

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11629/4167639/3522358.pdf

Honda x Greater Than press release 2025-06-25

https://news.cision.com/greater-than/i/honda-x-greater-than---press-release,c3421476

Honda x Greater Than - Press Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/greater-than-and-honda-announce-rd-partnership-to-quantify-crash-risk-using-ai-risk-intelligence-302490655.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
