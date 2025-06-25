JONATHAN BAILEY GOES 'OFF SCRIPT' IN ITALY WITH MARTINI

The actor joins forces with the iconic Italian aperitivo brand in a rallying call inviting fans to choose a different path this Summer

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold new collaboration, acclaimed actor Jonathan Bailey and iconic Italian aperitivo brand MARTINI® are calling on audiences to break from routine and try a different path. Together, they're inspiring people to go 'Off Script' this summer - swapping predictable plans for spontaneous moments, and raising a spritz glass to life's simple unplanned joys.

New research from MARTINI reveals that Bailey's rallying call strikes a chord, with 62% of people believing that day-to-day choices - from holiday spots to hobbies and even their go-to drinks order - have become repetitive or predictable. This summer, with 65% in agreement that being 'intentionally spontaneous' is a positive trait, MARTINI and Bailey are championing a season of playfulness, discovery and spontaneity. In a world where everything feels increasingly curated and identical, this is an invitation to choose differently - turning everyday choices into opportunities for discovery and inspiration.

Filmed in sun-soaked Southern Italy during a rare escape in his busy schedule - a favourite spot he returns to every year - Bailey leaves his carefully scripted characters and cult on-screen roles behind to embrace a summer of spontaneity, effortless Italian style, and MARTINI spritzes. Along the way, he playfully invites the world to try something different and discover the joy of going 'Off Script'.

"Going off script is the ultimate way to allow space for fun, and new experiences," says Bailey. "Unplanned moments end up being the most unforgettable. This summer, I invite everyone to take a breath, dive in, swerve off piste and be playful. Live a little differently… with a MARTINI Spritz in hand, of course."

Continuing the Italian brand's legacy of charming and cinematic A-list partnerships, Bailey stars as this Summer's 'MARTINI Man' while discovering his new co-star: the MARTINI Spritz. The trend for spritzes has experienced phenomenal growth over the last few years (8% year on year), fast becoming a global summer cocktail staple, and the MARTINI Spritz offers a bold alternative for those looking to try something new.

Crisp, bright, and exceptionally stylish, crafting the perfect MARTINI Bianco Spritz serve couldn't be easier in three steps. Add 3 parts MARTINI Prosecco, 2 parts MARTINI Bianco and 1 part Soda to a spritz glass with ice. Stir gently and garnish with lemon slice, mint sprig and slices of strawberry. The result? A beautifully balanced spritz with delicate vanilla and citrus notes that's set to be the must-try drink of the summer.

Fans can sip like Bailey in their own cities and discover an Italian icon at TERRAZZA MARTINI - a new pop-up experience touring over 30 'Off Script' rooftop, bar and piazza locations across Europe - including Barcelona, Berlin, Milan, Madrid and Antwerp.

With the arrival of Jonathan as this summer's 'MARTINI Man'; the TERRAZZA MARTINI embarking on a tour across Europe; and the MARTINI Bianco Spritz taking the spotlight, Off Script Summer with MARTINI starts now - and everyone's invited.

