Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WAH | ISIN: CA11276H1064 | Ticker-Symbol: RG5
Tradegate
23.06.25 | 13:10
35,400 Euro
-1,12 % -0,400
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,80036,00011:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2025 22:36 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX, NYSE: BIPC) today announced that all nine nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable subordinate voting shares ("Exchangeable Shares") and holders of class B multiple voting shares ("Class B Shares") were elected at the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2025 in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

In accordance with the Corporation's articles, each Exchangeable Share was entitled to one vote per share, representing a 25% voting interest in the Corporation in the aggregate, and the Class B Shares were entitled to a total of 357,116,544 votes in the aggregate, representing a 75% voting interest in the Corporation.

The following is a summary of the votes cast by holders of Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares, voting together as a single class, in regard to the election of the nine directors:

Director NomineeVotes For%Votes Withheld%
Jeffrey Blidner380,986,07989.21%46,097,94210.79%
Malcolm Cockwell426,768,19399.93%315,8280.07%
William Cox423,658,77199.20%3,425,2500.80%
Roslyn Kelly426,478,63599.86%605,3870.14%
John Mullen424,098,42999.30%2,985,5920.70%
Suzanne Nimocks426,296,87199.82%787,1510.18%
Daniel Muñiz Quintanilla426,307,88299.82%776,1390.18%
Anne Schaumburg425,562,41799.64%1,521,6050.36%
Rajeev Vasudeva423,664,61299.20%3,419,4090.80%

A summary of all votes cast by holders of the Exchangeable Shares and Class B Shares represented at the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders is available on SEDAR+ at https://sedarplus.ca.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe. We are focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate predictable and stable cash flows. Investors can access its portfolio either through Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN), a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BIPC), a Canadian corporation. Further information is available at https://bip.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Infrastructure is the flagship listed infrastructure company of Brookfield Asset Management, a global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management. For more information, go to https://brookfield.com.

Contact Information

Media:
John Hamlin
Director
Communications
Tel: +44 204 557 4334
Email: john.hamlin@brookfield.com		Investor Relations:
Stephen Fukuda
Senior Vice President
Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (416) 956-5129
Email: stephen.fukuda@brookfield.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.