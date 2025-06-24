Anterix Inc. Reports Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) today announced fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results and filed its 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025. The Company also issued an update on its Demonstrated Intent metric which can be found on Anterix's website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations.

Full Year FY2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Appointed Scott Lang as President and Chief Executive Officer effective October 8, 2024

Appointed Thomas Kuhn as Executive Chairman of the Board in January 2025

Executed new spectrum sale agreements with Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") for $102.5 million in June 2024 and Lower Colorado River Authority ("LCRA") for $13.5 million in January 2025

Received milestone payments of $8.5 million from Ameren Corporation ("Ameren") and $44.0 million from Oncor

Approximately $147 million of contracted proceeds outstanding with approximately $80 million to be received in fiscal 2026

Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 67 counties and recorded a $22.8 million gain

Invested $18.1 million in spectrum clearing costs

Secured FCC approval of a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to expand the current paired 3 x 3 MHz broadband segment to a paired 5 x 5 MHz broadband segment within the 900 MHz band in January 2025

Initiated a strategic review process after receiving inbound interest in the Company in February 2025 which remains ongoing

Launched the AnterixAccelerator industry engagement initiative in March 2025 to speed up utility adoption of private broadband networks; the program is now oversubscribed with utilities actively engaged in discussions and negotiations for $250 million in 900 MHz spectrum incentives

Approximately $3 billion pipeline of prospective contract opportunities across 60+ potential customers





Fourth Quarter FY2025 Financial Highlights

Exchanged narrowband for broadband licenses in 47 counties and recorded a $2.0 million gain

Transferred four broadband licenses to Oncor and recorded an $18.3 million gain on the sale of intangible assets

Invested $5.5 million in spectrum clearing costs

Successfully identified and executed on several measures to reduce operating expenses, mainly through cuts in consulting fees and headcount costs





Liquidity and Balance Sheet

At March 31, 2025, the Company had no debt and cash and cash equivalents of $47.4 million. In addition, the Company had a restricted cash balance of $7.7 million in escrow deposits.

The Company has an authorized share repurchase program for up to $250.0 million of the Company's common stock on or before September 21, 2026. In the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full fiscal, Anterix had share repurchase activity of $2.0 million and $8.4 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.

About Anterix Inc.

At Anterix, we work with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 125 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit www.anterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future events or achievements such as statements in this press release related to Anterix's business, financial results, outlook, or opportunities. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements, as they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from results indicated in the forward-looking statement. Such statements are based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including: (i) the timing of payments under customer agreements; (ii) Anterix's ability to clear the 900 MHz Broadband Spectrum on a timely basis and on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) Anterix's ability to timely secure broadband licenses; (iv) Anterix's ability to successfully commercialize its spectrum assets to its targeted utility customers in accordance with its plans and expectations; (v) Anterix's ability to execute on its customer engagement initiatives; (vi) the timing and outcome of Anterix's strategic review process; (vii) whether Anterix will be able to identify, develop or execute on any actions as a result of its strategic review process and (viii) competition in the market for spectrum and spectrum solutions offered by Anterix. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contemplated in this press release. Anterix's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect the Company's financial outlook, business, results of operations and financial condition. Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,374 $ 60,578 Non-trade receivable 2,926 - Spectrum receivable 7,107 8,521 Escrow deposits 547 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,801 3,912 Total current assets 60,755 73,011 Escrow deposits 7,103 7,546 Property and equipment, net 1,302 2,062 Right of use assets, net 4,829 4,432 Intangible assets 228,983 216,743 Deferred broadband costs 28,944 19,772 Other assets 1,188 1,328 Total assets $ 333,104 $ 324,894 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 9,075 $ 8,631 Accrued severance and other related charges 2,265 - Due to related parties 30 - Operating lease liabilities 1,643 1,850 Contingent liability 8,093 1,000 Deferred revenue 6,095 6,470 Total current liabilities 27,201 17,951 Operating lease liabilities 3,747 3,446 Contingent liability 15,336 15,000 Deferred revenue 118,577 115,742 Deferred gain on sale of intangible assets 4,911 4,911 Deferred income tax 6,606 6,281 Other liabilities 125 531 Total liabilities 176,503 163,862 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares outstanding at March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 18,612,804 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 18,452,892 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 548,542 533,203 Accumulated deficit (391,943 ) (372,173 ) Total stockholders' equity 156,601 161,032 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 333,104 $ 324,894

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Spectrum revenue $ 1,389 $ 1,260 $ 6,031 $ 4,191 Operating expenses General and administrative 9,220 9,593 42,671 44,423 Sales and support 1,594 1,728 6,110 5,693 Product development 1,089 2,243 5,735 5,697 Severance and other related charges 258 - 3,771 - Depreciation and amortization 76 191 548 844 Operating expenses 12,237 13,755 58,835 56,657 Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net (1,953 ) (1,989 ) (22,799 ) (35,024 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net (18,294 ) - (18,294 ) (7,364 ) Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net 3 5 3 44 Income (loss) from operations 9,396 (10,511 ) (11,714 ) (10,122 ) Interest income 446 926 2,159 2,374 Other income 40 44 75 233 Income (loss) before income taxes 9,882 (9,541 ) (9,480 ) (7,515 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 674 (130 ) 1,892 1,613 Net income (loss) $ 9,208 $ (9,411 ) $ (11,372 ) $ (9,128 ) Net income (loss) per common share basic $ 0.50 $ (0.51 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.49 ) Net income (loss) per common share diluted $ 0.49 $ (0.51 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.49 ) Weighted-average common shares used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 18,577,700 18,483,292 18,562,446 18,765,190 Weighted-average common shares used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 18,709,205 18,483,292 18,562,446 18,765,190

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 9,208 $ (9,411 ) $ (11,372 ) $ (9,128 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 76 191 548 844 Stock compensation expense 2,912 3,483 13,531 15,507 Deferred income taxes (130 ) (51 ) 325 841 Rights of use assets 431 2,770 1,657 1,512 Gain on exchange of intangible assets, net (1,953 ) (1,989 ) (22,799 ) (35,024 ) Gain on sale of intangible assets, net (18,294 ) - (18,294 ) (7,364 ) Loss from disposal of long-lived assets, net 3 5 3 44 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Non-trade receivable (2,926 ) - (2,926 ) - Prepaid expenses and other assets (139 ) (1,493 ) 1,126 (1,171 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 167 348 550 1,936 Accrued severance and other related charges (25 ) - 2,265 - Due to related parties 30 - 30 (533 ) Operating lease liabilities (507 ) (2,865 ) (1,960 ) (1,924 ) Contingent liability (4,001 ) - 5,999 15,000 Deferred revenue (1,389 ) 15,152 2,460 61,453 Other liabilities (18 ) - (406 ) - Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (16,555 ) 6,140 (29,263 ) 41,993 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of intangible assets, including refundable deposits, retuning costs and swaps (5,474 ) (2,222 ) (18,095 ) (17,031 ) Proceeds from sale of spectrum 40,935 - 40,935 25,427 Purchases of equipment (46 ) (40 ) (87 ) (307 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 35,415 (2,262 ) 22,753 8,089 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,691 770 3,651 777 Repurchase of common stock (1,955 ) (5,970 ) (8,398 ) (24,676 ) Payments of withholding tax on net issuance of restricted stock - (104 ) (1,843 ) (1,241 ) Net cash used in financing activities (264 ) (5,304 ) (6,590 ) (25,140 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 18,596 (1,426 ) (13,100 ) 24,942 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 36,428 69,550 68,124 43,182 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year $ 55,024 $ 68,124 $ 55,024 $ 68,124

The following tables provide a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported on the Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

March 31, 2025 March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 47,374 $ 60,578 $ 43,182 Escrow deposits 7,650 7,546 - Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 55,024 $ 68,124 $ 43,182 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,797 $ 62,033 Escrow deposits 7,631 7,517 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 36,428 $ 69,550

Anterix Inc. Earnings Release Tables Other Financial Information (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Number of shares repurchased and retired 50 173 245 736 Average price paid per share* $ 38.63 $ 33.80 $ 33.71 $ 33.72 Total cost to repurchase $ 1,955 $ 5,970 $ 8,398 $ 24,676

* Average price paid per share includes costs associated with the repurchases, excluding excise taxes associated with the share repurchases.

As of March 31, 2025, $227.7 million is remaining under the share repurchase program.