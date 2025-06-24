Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: A1XB7R | ISIN: CA25490H1064
DIRTT Environmental Solutions: DIRTT Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. ("DIRTT" or the "Company", "we", "our", "us" or "ours") (TSX: DRT; OTCQX: DRTTF), a leader in industrialized construction, today announced the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2025.

The detailed results of the vote on the election of directors are as follows:

Votes for Votes withheld Broker non-votes
Nominee Number Percent Number Percent Number
Douglas Edwards 150,757,354 99.90 152,782 0.10 12,846,277
Aron English 150,570,712 99.78 339,424 0.22 12,846,277
Holly Hess Groos 149,131,368 98.82 1,778,768 1.18 12,846,277
Shalima Pannikode 148,787,965 98.59 2,122,171 1.41 12,846,277
Scott Robinson 150,746,653 99.89 163,483 0.11 12,846,277
Scott Ryan 150,584,263 99.78 325,873 0.22 12,846,277
Benjamin Urban 150,748,805 99.89 161,331 0.11 12,846,277

All other matters voted on by shareholders were also approved. Final voting results will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.com) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT is a leader in industrialized construction. DIRTT's system of physical products and digital tools empowers organizations, together with construction and design leaders, to build high-performing, adaptable, interior environments. Operating in the workplace, healthcare, education, and public sector markets, DIRTT's system provides total design freedom, and greater certainty in cost, schedule, and outcomes. DIRTT's interior construction solutions are designed to be highly flexible and adaptable, enabling organizations to easily reconfigure their spaces as their needs evolve. Headquartered in Calgary, AB Canada, DIRTT trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DRT".

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT ir@dirtt.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
