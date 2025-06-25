Spar Nord Bank A/S: Notice of compulsory acquisition and request for delisting

Company announcement no. 23

Notice of compulsory acquisition and request for delisting of Spar Nord Bank A/S' shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S



NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR TO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE DOING SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Compulsory acquisition of the remaining minority shareholders in Spar Nord Bank A/S

With reference to Spar Nord Bank A/S' ("Spar Nord Bank") company announcement no. 15 of 28 May 2025, announcing that Nykredit Realkredit A/S ("Nykredit") had completed its tender offer for Spar Nord Bank A/S and acquired a total ownership interest of 96.54 per cent of the share capital and associated voting rights in Spar Nord Bank (excluding treasury shares), Nykredit has today decided to complete a compulsory acquisition of the remaining Spar Nord Bank shares held by minority shareholders in Spar Nord Bank (except for Spar Nord Bank's treasury shares).

All remaining minority shareholders in Spar Nord Bank are requested to transfer their Spar Nord Bank shares to Nykredit within a period of four weeks expiring on 23 July 2025, at 23:59 CEST. Spar Nord Bank minority shareholders who do not voluntarily transfer their Spar Nord Bank shares to Nykredit before the expiry of this deadline will, upon expiry of the deadline, have their Spar Nord Bank shares compulsorily acquired at a price of DKK 210.50 per share, corresponding to the price paid by Nykredit for the Spar Nord Bank shares acquired in connection with the tender offer.

Reference is made to Nykredit's announcement regarding compulsory acquisition, which is attached to this announcement.

Request for delisting of Spar Nord Bank A/S shares from Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Following Nykredit's decision to initiate a compulsory acquisition of the shares held by the remaining minority shareholders in Spar Nord Bank, Spar Nord Bank's Board of Directors has, at the request of Nykredit, resolved to request Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S to remove the Spar Nord Bank shares (ISIN DK0060036564) from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S.

Provided that Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S accepts the request, the delisting will be effected on 23 July 2025, which is the last business day of the four-week compulsory acquisition period.

Any questions may be addressed to CFO Rune Brandt Børglum on telephone: +45 96 34 42 36.