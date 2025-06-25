Company's second consecutive Report encompasses its full global operations

PQE Group is pleased to announce it has completed and released its 2024 Sustainability Report, which represents a significant milestone for the company as it marks its second report and the first to cover its full global operations. Unlike the previous 2023 edition, which focused solely on its Italian branch, this report provides a comprehensive view of the company's sustainability strategy and impact across all 23 countries where it operates. Its publication was driven by the European Union's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), a regulation that requires large companies to disclose detailed information on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in a standardized, transparent, and comparable format.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250625475562/en/

2024 Pharma Quality Europe Sustainability Report

This obligation reflects the EU's broader commitment to aligning economic activity with climate and social goals, and is enforced via national legislation based on directives approved by the European Commission, Parliament, and Council. The technical standards behind the reporting, known as the European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), were developed by the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) and are designed to help companies assess and communicate both their impacts on the world and the risks sustainability challenges pose to their business.

PQE's report opens with a materiality assessment conducted under the ESRS and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) frameworks. This process involved stakeholder engagement and identified the most important ESG topics for the company.

In environmental matters, PQE Group transparently disclosed comprehensive greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions aligned with ISO 14064-1:2019 standard, detailing Scope 1, direct emissions; Scope 2 indirect emissions from electricity; and Scope 3 indirect emissions, predominantly from business travel. These detailed emissions disclosures demonstrate PQE Group's clear pathway toward a lower carbon footprint.

From a social perspective, the company delivered widespread training on inclusive language, DE&I topics, and professional development, while also ensuring safe working environments and fair opportunities for career advancement. Performance evaluations and employee feedback processes were systematized and expanded, and over 2200 internal interviews were performed in 2024.

On the governance side, PQE Group strengthened its commitment to ethical business practices through training, due diligence on partners, and the launch of new initiatives such as the Legality Rating application.

Regulation has become a critical pillar of stakeholder trust. By reporting in full alignment with the CSRD and ESRS, PQE Group reaffirms its dedication to doing business in a way that is not only legal, but deeply principled and transparent.

"While the European Union has issued the requirement to publish documentation showing compliance with EU Legislation and guidelines provided by EFRAG beginning with 2025, I am pleased that PQE Group voluntarily began to develop this Sustainability Report early, launching its 2023 report reflecting its accomplishments pertaining to sustainability in Italy and now, for 2024, its global Sustainability Report," said Gilda D'Incerti, CEO Founder of PQE Group. "It's a large undertaking, identifying a significant amount of information about our company, it's people, certifications, governance, sustainability initiatives, and more; the results presented in this comprehensive document demonstrate the very important work that PQE has done, and continues to develop, on behalf of maintaining an ongoing focus on sustainability, strong ethics, and company-wide equity based on merit, for Europe and beyond."

About PQE Group

PQE Group is a woman-owned leading Life Science consulting firm, providing high-quality solutions in GCP, GLP, GMP, and GDP areas to both industry giants and SMEs worldwide. With a focus on innovation, efficiency, and sustainability and with a global presence through its 23 subsidiaries and 40+ offices located around the world, PQE Group continues to set industry benchmarks and drive positive change in the Life Science sector. The Group's CEO Founder, Gilda D'Incerti, has recently launched ReSQ-UP, a groundbreaking initiative in the Clinical Research Organizations field, focusing on supporting emerging startups in women's health (FemTech), medical devices, and innovations in the medical cannabis sector.

Visit us at PQE Group: Home PQE Group, and follow PQE Group on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

The full 2024 Sustainability Report is available for download: https://www2.pqegroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Sustainability-Report-PQE-Group-2024_EN_FINAL_compressed.pdf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250625475562/en/

Contacts:

d.kaufmann@pqegroup.com

pressoffice@pqegroup.com