Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
WKN: 1717 | ISIN: SEXXXXXXXXX1
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
IKEA Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 11:06 Uhr
IKEA halves restaurant prices to side with customers amid cost-of-living pressures

MALMÖ, Sweden, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guided by the vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people, Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, is stepping up efforts to support customers with low price while ensuring long-term growth. In many IKEA markets around the world*, the price of restaurant meals will be halved Monday through Friday, and children will eat for free.

IKEA reduces food prices (photo credit IKEA)

With hundreds of millions of guests visiting IKEA restaurants every year, the company aims to inspire a better everyday life through food that is healthier, more sustainable, and affordable. As part of ongoing investments in the in-store experience, Ingka Group is introducing this price drop to help people stretch their budgets, nourish their families, and find a little more joy.

For example, in France, the price of lunch for a family of four, which includes two hot-meals with meatballs for adults and two meals for kids, will cost EUR 6.96 instead of EUR 19.9. In addition, all restaurant guests will receive a EUR 5 voucher to use in-store.

"Food has always been very important for IKEA, and we wanted to enable even more people to enjoy our restaurant offer while exploring our home furnishing range," says Tolga Öncü, Ingka Retail Manager (COO) at IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). "Securing the lowest possible price for our products is always our utmost goal, and this is even more important in today's times of economic uncertainties and cost-of-living pressures."

At the same time, IKEA is refreshing its food offer with new dishes inspired by Asian flavours, expanding affordable, healthy options for customers.

"We always look for ways to bring more variety to our food offer, especially with new plant-based options," says Lorena Lourido Gomez, Global Food Manager, IKEA Retail (Ingka Group). "We will soon launch our very first falafel, adding this popular food to our restaurants and, later, to our Swedish Food Markets. Good quality, low price, and making a positive difference for the planet - those ingredients remain a guiding star for our food business."

Heading toward the end of FY25, IKEA remains focused on helping customers make the most of their finances while delivering value through both food and home furnishing.

*Austria, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, UK.

www.ingka.com/newsroom/latest-news

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717742/IKEA_reduces_food_prices.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609634/5385074/IKEA_Logo.jpg

IKEA logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ikea-halves-restaurant-prices-to-side-with-customers-amid-cost-of-living-pressures-302489893.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
