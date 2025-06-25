Gravity Expands Presence and Team in Europe

Geographical expansion driven by European companies' demand for solutions that move beyond sustainability disclosure and drive business value

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity, the leading enterprise carbon accounting and energy management platform, today announced that it has expanded its presence and team in Europe. This strategic expansion builds on the company's early traction in the region, where Gravity serves customers operating in 19 countries, and significant growth in North America, where over 60% of its customers have switched from other providers.

"In working with European customers, we've heard familiar pains: automation is falling short, causing organizations to spend far too much time on measurement; regulatory changes are difficult to track and prepare for; and the work increasingly needs to align with business priorities to justify investment," said Saleh ElHattab, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity. "Gravity has been laser-focused on these pain points since day one, and we've already saved our European partners time and money. We're thrilled to be expanding our support on the continent."

Gravity's customers in Europe span a wide variety of sectors and sizes and include Adyen, a global financial technology platform headquartered in Amsterdam; Permasteelisa Group, a leading global contractor in architectural envelopes based in Italy; and SHV Energy, a leading global distributor of off-grid energy headquartered in the Netherlands, among others. The company has already supported its customers to prepare for disclosure to the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and for third-party audits, which its customers have passed with no qualifications.

"Across our operations in Europe and globally, Gravity has been instrumental in empowering Permasteelisa to better understand our Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions - leveraging technology to simplify processes and scale the impact of our work," commented Anna Foden, Head of Sustainability at Permasteelisa. "We look forward to deepening our work together as Gravity expands in our home base of Italy and across the region."

To lead the company's growth in Europe, Gravity has increased the size of its existing team of climate and product experts in the region. The expanded team is led by Giulia Borsa, a senior sustainability expert and sales leader based in Barcelona, and Miles Cox, a seasoned private equity professional based in London. Gravity intends to continue growing its European team over the coming year, with a focus on scaling its Sales and Marketing functions and expanding its presence in Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

In addition to global emissions reporting frameworks, Gravity's Europe team has deep expertise in advising customers on how to navigate and report for a wide range of Europe-specific regulations, including the EU's CSRD, taxonomy for sustainable activities, and Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), as well as the UK's Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting (SECR) and Spain's Ley 7/2021 de Cambio Climático y Transición Energética, among others.

About Gravity

Gravity is an end-to-end carbon accounting and energy management solution that aligns sustainability and business impact. Built for energy-intense operations and companies with complex supply chains, Gravity empowers the world's makers and leading institutions to easily comply with emissions reporting requirements, win over customers, and reduce costs by optimizing energy use. With industry-leading technology, Gravity ensures customers can navigate the changing regulatory environment with confidence and execute projects that drive meaningful energy reductions, while protecting - and enhancing - their bottom line. Learn more and arrange a demo at www.gravityclimate.com.

