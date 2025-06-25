Bluecrux appoints four new partners to bolster global leadership and growth

AALST, Belgium, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluecrux, a global value chain consulting and technology company, has announced the appointment of four new partners: Hanne Depuydt, Valérie Vandenbroucke, Cédric Van Helleputte, and Ben Van Lancker. The promotions reflect the company's ongoing global growth and its commitment to nurturing leadership from within.

The expansion of the partner team strengthens Bluecrux's leadership structure as the company advances on its mission as a global specialist leader. It also reinforces Bluecrux's ability to serve its customers worldwide while continuing to develop its internal talent and leadership pipeline.

"Our people are our power. This promotion recognizes not only individual excellence but also the culture of growth, innovation, and teamwork we build every day at Bluecrux. I couldn't be prouder to welcome Hanne, Valérie, Cédric, and Ben to the partner team." said Koen Jaspers, CEO of Bluecrux.

Bluecrux has been recognized by Gartner® as one of the world's top 20 supply chain companies and has been identified as a pioneer in multiple Gartner® reports. The company is globally acknowledged for its ability to bridge the gap between strategic vision and operational execution, with an expanding presence across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific.

Profiles of the newly appointed partners

Hanne Depuydt

Depuydt joined Bluecrux in 2012 and currently leads the Consulting Business Unit for Supply Chain Operations. Throughout her tenure, she has played a central role in shaping the company's culture and organizational DNA. She is widely respected for consistently setting high standards in project delivery and internal excellence, qualities that have become a cornerstone of Bluecrux's differentiation in the market.

Valérie Vandenbroucke

Vandenbroucke, who has been with Bluecrux since 2014, serves as Vice President of Axon Technology, the company's analytics and decision-making platform. Known for her people-focused leadership style, she combines a growth mindset with a strong drive for technological innovation. Vandenbroucke has been instrumental in driving the adoption of cutting-edge solutions and delivering tangible industry impact through digital transformation.

Cédric Van Helleputte

Van Helleputte joined Bluecrux in 2016 and currently leads the Consulting Business Unit for Planning Services. He is recognized for his expertise in guiding large-scale business transformations and his unwavering commitment to client success. With deep experience in complex problem-solving and strategic planning, Van Helleputte is a trusted advisor to many of Bluecrux's global clients.

Ben Van Lancker

Van Lancker, who has been part of Bluecrux since 2012, is Vice President of Binocs Technology, the company's flagship digital scheduling and capacity management solution. He has demonstrated strong cross-functional leadership and is known for his ability to align strategy with flawless execution. His leadership has been a driving force behind the growth and global scaling of Binocs.

A strategic step for Bluecrux's future

The appointment of these four new partners represents a strategic step in Bluecrux's journey to further strengthen its leadership capacity and better position the company to serve its expanding global customer base. It also underscores the company's longstanding commitment to recognizing and promoting talent from within.

As Bluecrux continues to grow internationally, these leadership appointments will play a pivotal role in enhancing customer success, driving innovation, and guiding the company through its next chapter of growth.

About Bluecrux

Founded in 2011, Bluecrux is a leading value chain consulting and technology company that helps global organizations navigate and optimize their supply chains. With a presence in Europe, the US, and APAC, Bluecrux combines deep expertise with innovative technologies like Binocs and Axon to transform challenges into opportunities.

For more information, visit www.bluecrux.com.

