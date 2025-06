Kolding, Denmark, 25 June 2025

In continuation of the company announcement dated 23 June 2025, the Probate Court in Kolding has now issued a bankruptcy order for Green Hydrogen Systems A/S.



Henrik Sjørslev of DLA Piper Denmark Advokatpartnerselskab and Boris Frederiksen of Poul Schmith I/S have been appointed as trustees of the bankruptcy estate.