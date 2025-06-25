MAG Interactive AB: MAG Interactive AB (publ) publishes Interim Report September - May 2024/2025

MAG Interactive generated 63 MSEK in adjusted net sales, a decrease by 7% compared to last year. The company scales up user acquisition in Crozzle, builds on the game's positive momentum.

Summary of the period March - May 2025:

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was 12,442 KSEK (18,340 KSEK), a decrease of 5,899 KSEK

The Group's net sales for the quarter were 62,968 KSEK (69,811 KSEK), a decrease of 10%

The Group's adjusted net sales for the quarter were 62,968 KSEK (67,977 KSEK), a decrease of 7%

The Group's adjusted net sales in USD for the quarter were 6,438 KUSD (6,353 KUSD), an increase of 1%

The Group's game contribution for the quarter was 40,554 KSEK (48,147 KSEK), a decrease of 16%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the quarter was 7.1 US cents (6.3 US cents), an increase of 14%

Earnings per share during the quarter were -0.13 SEK/share (0.13 SEK/share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the quarter were -0.13 SEK/share (0.13 SEK/share)

The cost of user acquisition for the quarter was 12,728 KSEK (12,334 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.0 million and 2.4 million respectively during the quarter, a decrease of 13% and 19%

Comment from the CEO in summary

"At the end of Q3 and into Q4, we significantly accelerated the scale-up of our new game, Crozzle. As of the final weeks of June, we are investing in user acquisition (UA) at more than double the average pace of Q3 - guided, as always, by the return signals we see in our data models.



"This increased investment has already delivered results: Crozzle is now our third-largest game in terms of June revenue. If this momentum continues, it is well on track to become our second-largest title before the end of Q4.



"We're particularly proud of these results, following a long and focused soft launch, where we doubled the average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) and refined the game into a title that can scale profitably. Our target for globally launched games is to reach at least 500 MSEK in lifetime revenue - and with Crozzle, that journey is now underway.



"Our adjusted revenues in Q3 decreased by 7% to 63 MSEK, and we generated an EBITDA margin of 20%. Currency fluctuations had an unusually large impact this quarter. Had the USD/SEK exchange rate remained stable versus last year, our reported revenue would have been down 1%. Adjusting for the Q2 divestment of Primetime, the business revenues are showing year-over-year growth of 1% in USD terms.



"Similarly-looking at the start of Q4-underlying growth remains strong, though FX volatility may mask it short term. On a positive note: as UA investments increase in USD during the scale up of Crozzle, our business becomes more naturally hedged, with more dollars earned being reinvested within the same time period.



"It is also worth highlighting the significant improvement in ARPDAU, which is up by 14% compared to last year. This reflects the strong momentum in product development, especially in our biggest game QuizDuel.



"Our new tech platform lets us build faster without sacrificing quality. We now have three new word games in the pipeline, along with the two puzzle games already in testing since last year. By reusing core functionality and following a modular approach, we shorten time-to-market and reduce development overhead.



"The shift in how we build games-combined with Crozzle's strong trajectory-injects new energy into the entire organization. We're excited to continue proving our ability to create innovative, scalable games in the word genre.



"Thanks to everyone at MAG for laying the foundation for this next chapter," says Daniel Hasselberg, CEO at MAG Interactive.

Summary of the period September 2024 - May 2025 (9 months):

Adjusted EBITDA for the period was 48,816 KSEK (60,471 KSEK), a decrease of 11,654 KSEK

The Group's Net sales for the period were 198,998 KSEK (216,947 KSEK), a decrease of 8%

The Group's adjusted Net sales for the period were 196,592 KSEK (211,569 KSEK), a decrease of 7%

The Group's adjusted Net sales in USD for the period were 18,867 KUSD (19,884 KUSD), a decrease of 5%

The Group's game contribution for the period was 132,086 KSEK (156,485 KSEK), a decrease of 16%

Average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) for the period was 6.8 US cents (6.5 US cents), an increase of 5%

Earnings per share during the period were -0.05 SEK/share (-0.18 SEK/share)

Adjusted earnings per share during the period were 0.09 SEK/share (0.53 SEK/share)

The cost of user acquisition for the period was 37,866 KSEK (31,774 KSEK)

Daily and monthly active users (DAU and MAU) were 1.0 million and 2.5 million respectively during the period, a decrease of 10% and 15%

Presentation & Report

On June 25th, 2025 at 10:00 CET, CEO Daniel Hasselberg and CFO Magnus Wiklander will present the Interim Report live on Twitch. The presentation is held in English. Link to the Twitch feed www.twitch.com/maginteractive ?Daniel Hasselberg will also take questions on the social media platforms X and Bluesky during the course of the day, write on X to @d_hasselberg or @maginteractive, or to @mag-official on Bluesky. For more information and to read the full report please visit https://www.maginteractive.com/investors/investor-relations/reports/ .

This disclosure contains information that MAG Interactive is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 25-06-2025 08:00 CET.

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / daniel@maginteractive.se

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46 (0)8 644 35 40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.se

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive is a leading mobile game developer focused on casual social games. With passionate, creative teams and a data-driven business model, MAG delivers world-class gaming experiences to millions of players worldwide. MAG specializes in word games and trivia, with a portfolio of titles including QuizDuel, Wordzee, Word Bubbles, Word Mansion, Tile Mansion, Ruzzle, Word Domination, Crozzle and WordBrain, that have been downloaded over 350 million times. MAG has studios in Stockholm and Brighton and was listed in 2017 on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the ticker MAGI. FNCA Sweden AB is appointed Certified Advisor to MAG Interactive. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com