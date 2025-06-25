Margaret Josephs Opens Up About Her Health Journey with LifeRx.md: "Power Is a Great Look On Me."

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Margaret Josephs is no stranger to reinvention. Known for her unapologetic personality on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and her successful career as a lifestyle entrepreneur, she's now using her platform to speak openly about a more personal transformation-her journey toward better health and hormonal balance with the help of telehealth provider LifeRx.md.

After quietly working with LifeRx.md for nearly three years, Josephs recently went public about her experience with the company's GLP-1-based wellness program, revealing that she lost 23 pounds under medical supervision. But for Josephs, the benefits went well beyond weight.

In an exclusive Page Six Radio interview, she explained: "It wasn't just about dropping pounds-it was about regaining my energy, confidence, and sense of control."

Like many women navigating menopause, Josephs faced metabolic challenges that made traditional weight-loss methods-like dieting and exercising-less effective. Frustrated but determined, she turned to LifeRx.md, a telemedicine platform offering provider-supervised GLP-1 treatments designed based on individual provider evaluation.

For Josephs, the convenience and flexibility of LifeRx.md's model were game-changers. As a business owner, public figure, and frequent traveler, finding time for in-person doctor visits or rigid diet routines was unrealistic. LifeRx.md's virtual consultations, personalized treatment plans, and home delivery service allowed her to stay consistent without sacrificing her demanding schedule.

"This plan was convenient and tailored to my needs," Josephs said. "I had tried every method to lose weight, and nothing worked until this."

The platform's GLP-1 program is designed for individuals experiencing changes in metabolism and hormone levels, including those brought on by menopause. By mimicking the body's natural hunger-regulating hormones, GLP-1 treatments may support appetite control, blood sugar balance, and weight management-all under ongoing clinical supervision.

"Margaret's story reflects what so many people-especially women-are experiencing," said Nic Sementas, spokesperson for LifeRx.md. "We've built our platform for busy, real-world patients who deserve solutions that are medically sound and sustainable."

Starting at $250 for a five-week supply, LifeRx.md's treatment plans don't require insurance, contracts, or in-person appointments. Patients receive a full clinical evaluation, lab work, and continuous provider access-all designed to make wellness more accessible and less intimidating.

As someone who has spent years in the public eye, Josephs is no stranger to pressure around body image-but she's been intentional about focusing her message on wellness, not vanity. "It was about feeling like myself again," she shared, emphasizing how her energy levels and focus improved during treatment.

That clarity and vitality have made a difference not just in her health, but also in how she shows up professionally-from filming reality TV to running her business ventures. "It fit into my lifestyle without disrupting it, which is key when you have a million things going on," she said.

Beyond the physical changes, Josephs has become an advocate for removing stigma around using medically-supervised support for weight and hormonal health. "Everybody needs a little help, and there's no shame in it," she said.

Her partnership with LifeRx.md aims to amplify that message-especially for midlife women often overlooked in the wellness space.

About Margaret Josephs

Margaret Josephs is a television personality, fashion entrepreneur, and public speaker. She's widely recognized for her role on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and is known for her outspoken approach to entrepreneurship, lifestyle, and now, wellness.

About LifeRx.md

LifeRx.md is a national telehealth provider offering customized, GLP-1-based health programs designed around individual metabolic and hormonal needs. With licensed clinicians, virtual consultations, and discreet delivery, the platform makes medically supervised wellness accessible, affordable, and personalized.

For media inquiries:

Email: press@liferxtelemd.com

SOURCE: LifeRx.md

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/margaret-josephs-opens-up-about-her-health-journey-with-liferx.md-%22po-1042838