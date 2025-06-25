Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Created by Kerim Gulec, Wealthy CRM is a new all-in-one CRM platform designed to simplify how small businesses and entrepreneurs handle their sales and marketing operations.

Wealthy CRM combines key business functions-customer relationship management, email and SMS marketing, online scheduling, review requests, and sales funnel development-into one integrated solution. Built with simplicity in mind, the system targets those without in-house tech teams, including coaches, consultants, real estate professionals, agencies, and other service-based businesses looking for a CRM that saves money and reduces complexity.

"No more duct-taping together overpriced software that barely talk to each other," said Kerim Gulec, founder of Wealthy CRM. "We built this platform so business owners can finally grow without the chaos."

Wealthy CRM enters the small business CRM software space as a practical alternative to managing disconnected apps and tools. It incorporates built-in sales and marketing automation tools that often require multiple apps or services. Users typically replace subscriptions for landing page builders, email and SMS software, appointment scheduling, CRM tracking, and review tools-all with a single login.

The automation features include workflows for lead follow-up, appointment reminders, and review requests. These functions allow businesses to maintain consistent customer communication with less manual input, a key feature among the best CRM for small business owners looking to improve retention and accelerate growth.

Designed to be both intuitive and efficient, Wealthy CRM offers a mobile-friendly dashboard and ready-to-use templates that allow users to start quickly. For entrepreneurs seeking a CRM built for entrepreneurs or a smart CRM for coaches, consultants, and agencies, the platform offers built-in flexibility and support.

"I know what it's like to be the marketer, salesperson, and customer support rep all in one," Gulec added. "We designed this CRM to act as a digital assistant that helps manage daily operations more efficiently."

The system also serves small local businesses still managing clients through spreadsheets or a patchwork of digital tools. By centralizing key functions, the platform helps users stay organized and consistent in their client communication.

Early reviews of Wealthy CRM have highlighted the ease of setup, live customer support, and smooth onboarding experience. The company's target users-solo entrepreneurs and small teams-often struggle with fragmented workflows, and Wealthy CRM offers a practical solution for unifying sales and marketing under one roof.

For businesses looking to simplify their workflows and consolidate multiple tools, Wealthy CRM offers a structured approach to customer relationship management. It delivers an all-in-one CRM platform designed to meet the unique demands of growing small businesses.

About Wealthy CRM

Wealthy Sales LLC is a U.S.-based marketing company powered by its flagship solution, Wealthy CRM - a robust platform designed to streamline sales, marketing, and client communication. Learn more at https://wealthy-crm.com.

