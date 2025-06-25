Banyan Gold Corp.: Banyan Intersects 3.95 g/t Gold Over 38.1 Metres at the Airstrip Deposit, AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSX-V:BYN)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to announce initial assay results from its 2025 diamond drill program from the Airstrip Deposit area, of the AurMac Project ("AurMac" or the "Project"), Yukon, Territory. ?

Assay highlights include:

AX-25-643: 19.1 metres (" m ") of 0.99 g/t gold (" Au ") from 7.7 m Including 3.8 m of 1.54 g/t Au from 22.8 m

AX-25-650: 38.1 m of 3.95 g/t Au from 79 m Including 9.88 g/t Au over 5.3 m and 4.14 g/t Au over 22.5 m

AX-25-652: 24.2 m of 1.19 g/t Au from 50 m Including 3.2 m of 7.60 g/t Au from 60.47 m

AX-25-654: 21.2 m of 1.38 g/t Au from 50.8 m Including 1.9 m of 11.09 g/t Au from 52.3 m

AX-25-658: 28.3 m of 1.31 g/t Au from 10.1 m Including 4.6 m of 4.06 g/t Au from 15.35 m Including 9.9 m of 1.61 g.t Au from 28.5 m



"The initial drilling at the Airstrip Deposit in 2025, has successfully followed up on the contact between the felsic dyke and the host metasedimentary unit where, in 2024, AX-24-590 intersected 9.32 g/t Au over 15.9 m (see News Release February 19, 2025)." said Tara Christie, President and CEO. "The 2025 drill program will continue to trace this mineralization laterally and up-dip to delineate near-surface high-grade ounces as we advance towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA")."

"Consistent high-grade gold mineralization within the skarn zone in the Airstrip Deposit is demonstrated in hole AX-650 with 4.14 g/t Au over 22.5 m, and including samples with 41.1 g/t Au over 0.97 m, 51.2 g/t Au over 0.63 m, 32.7 g/t Au over 0.55 m and 41.1 g/t Au over 0.97 m," stated Duncan Mackay, Vice President of Exploration. "There is potential to increase grade and ounces at Airstrip towards a near surface starter pit, with continued drilling."

Image 1: Strongly mineralized calc-silicate alteration proximal to contact with mineralized felsic dyke in AX-25-650.

Image2: Instances of visible gold observed in the Airstrip Deposit from drill holes AX-25-650 and AX-25-652. Up and Down: visible gold is observed in discordant quartz veins and is often associated with bismuthinite, arsenopyrite, pyrrhotite, and pyrite.

Image 3: Visible gold associated with "skarn" style mineralization in calc-silicate altered calcareous metasedimentary rock containing semi-massive pyrrhotite and fine- to coarse-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite. Sample 5336336 returned 32.7 g/t Au over 0.55 m.

Table 1: Significant drill hole assay intervals for 2025 drilling at Airstrip Deposit

HOLE NUMBER Depth from (m) Depth to (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) AX-25-640 18.7 27.1 8.4 0.31 and 46.0 59.0 13.0 0.72 including 53.7 59.0 5.3 1.25 and 92.5 104.7 12.2 0.29 AX-25-642 6.1 7.6 1.5 0.88 and 30.5 31.9 1.4 0.60 and 54.3 60.2 5.9 1.11 and 88.1 89.6 1.5 0.52 and 111.9 113.2 1.3 0.34 AX-25-643 7.7 26.8 19.1 0.99 including 23.0 26.8 3.8 1.54 and 56.4 68.2 11.8 0.23 and 93.5 100.9 7.4 0.16 AX-25-6501 79.0 117.1 38.1 3.95 including 79.0 84.3 5.3 9.88 including 87.6 93.6 6.0 0.77 including 94.6 117.1 22.5 4.14 and 129.1 145.8 16.7 0.57 and 162.3 166.8 4.5 0.52 and 196.8 198.4 1.6 0.56 and 214.0 215.4 1.4 2.64 AX-25-6522 27.0 28.4 1.4 0.39 and 50.0 74.2 24.2 1.19 including 60.5 63.7 3.2 7.60 and 127.2 135.4 8.2 0.20 and 247.2 249.5 2.3 1.55 and 261.0 299.0 38.0 0.43 AX-25-6543 15.5 18.5 3.0 0.64 and 50.8 72.0 21.2 1.38 including 52.3 54.2 1.9 11.09 and 100.6 102.2 1.6 1.23 and 212.3 213.8 1.5 0.43 and 220.9 222.4 1.5 0.40 AX-25-658 10.1 38.4 28.3 1.31 including 15.4 20.0 4.6 4.06 and including 28.5 38.4 9.9 1.61 and 53.3 55.0 1.7 0.57 and 74.3 74.9 0.6 2.52 and 100.7 102.3 1.6 11.77 including 101.7 102.3 0.6 23.30 and 123.2 126.2 3.0 0.58 and 153.5 155.0 1.5 0.40

*Note: True widths are estimated to be approximately 90% of drilled intervals unless noted otherwise

1True thickness for AX-25-650 estimated to approx. 41% of drill intervals in this hole (eg. main interval is approx. 15.5 m true thickness)

2True thickness for AX-25-652 estimated to approx. 54% of drill intervals in this hole (eg. main interval is approx. 13.2 m true thickness)

3True thickness for AX-25-654 estimated to approx. 45% of drill intervals in this hole (eg. main interval is approx. 9.6 m true thickness)

Table 2: Collar info for Airstrip Drillholes

Collar ID East NAD83_Z8 North NAD83_Z8 Elev. (m) Azimuth Dip (°) Depth (m) AX-25-640 467053 7084043 782 0 -60 111.2 AX-25-642 466993 7084045 779 0 -60 115.8 AX-25-643 466929 7084044 777 0 -60 111.2 AX-25-650 467028 7084067 780 245 -50 225.6 AX-25-652 467028 7084063 780 180 -70 303.3 AX-25-654 467030 7084062 780 120 -65 228.0 AX-25-658 467343 7084010 791 0 -60 157.0

Airstrip Deposit

Drillhole AX-25-650 was drilled to a length of 225.55 m at an azimuth of 245° and dip of -50° with the goal of testing continuity of calc-silicate hornfels alteration and related mineralization in proximity to the felsic dyke-calcareous metasedimentary rock contact. The drillhole successfully intersected several sections of "skarn" style mineralization with semi-massive pyrrhotite and coarse-grained arsenopyrite and pyrite, typical of relatively high-grade gold mineralization in Airstrip as well as the first instance of visible gold in this style of mineralization observed at site (Images 1 and 2). Visible gold intersected in Airstrip is hosted in skarn mineralization and samples returned the highest gold grades in this deposit to date (51.2 g/t Au over 0.63 m, 32.7 g/t Au over 0.55 m and 41.1 g/t Au over 0.97 m in hole AX-25-650). Drillholes AX-25-650, AX-25-652, and AX-25-654 were drilled off angle to test continuity of the skarn-style mineralization.

Six other drillholes included in this release confirm high-grade mineralization in the calcareous metased-felsic dyke contact domain (Image 4; Table 1). A set-out hole in AX-25-658 has also extended the mineralized envelope for Airstrip approximately 75m east and 50m north of previous drilling with a near surface intersection (28.3 m at 1.31 g/t Au, including 4.6 m at 4.06 g/t Au and including 9.9 m at 1.61 g/t Au in hole AX-25-658).

Image 4: Plan map of Airstrip Deposit showing location of 2025 diamond drill holes. Section line for Image 5 (black line).

Image 5: A cross section through Airstrip Deposit. High-grade gold mineralization in Airstrip is associated with semi-massive pyrrhotite mineralization, arsenopyrite, and pyrite in "skarn" style contact aureoles associated with felsic dykes intruding into calcareous metasedimentary rocks.

2025 Exploration Program Update

To date, the 2025 drill program has completed 63 drill holes and 16,707 m with three drills on site. The company has updated its logging and database programs with a centralized server and the ability to add data to its models in real time.

In addition, the company has been following up on geophysical anomalies on Nitra and AurMac with a soil sampling program.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ?defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.? Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ??analytical and test data underlying the information.

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project of 7.0 million ounces has an effective date of February 6, 2025. The 215.3 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 km from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by a Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage. Banyan has the right to earn up to a 100% interest, in both the Aurex and McQuesten Properties respectively, subject to certain royalties.

The inferred MRE for the AurMac Project consist of 7,003,000 ounces of gold (see Table 3) hosted within near surface, road accessible pit constrained Mineral Resources contained in two near/on-surface deposits: the Airstrip and Powerline Deposits.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit Gold Cut-Off (g/t) Tonnage

(Tonnes) Average Gold Grade (g/t) Contained Gold (oz.) Inferred Airstrip 0.30 35,243,000 0.75 845,000 Powerline 0.30 312,243,000 0.61 6,158,000 Total Combined 0.30 347,486,00 0.63 7,003,000

Notes: ?

The effective date for the MRE is February 6, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI43-101. The technical report supporting the Resource Estimate entitled "AurMac Property, Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory, Canada" (the "Technical Report") has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca on May 30, 2025. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ?and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ?Indicated Mineral Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an ?Indicated or Measured Mineral Resource category. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.75 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$1,800/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$5.50/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 80% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects; rounding followed the recommendations as per NI 43-101.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project"). The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 kilometres ("km") west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

