LM-107A: 1.6m grading 75.09g/t gold and 86.79g/t silver including 0.6m grading 199.3g/t gold and 228g/t silver

LM-112: 4.0m grading 7.57g/t gold and 0.5g/t silver

LM-113: 1.3m grading 17.3g/t gold and 61g/t silver

Estimated true widths are 85% of widths reported in this news release

The Company is fully funded for the second phase of drilling at La Manchuria

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Astra Exploration Inc. (TSXV: ASTR) (OTCQB: ATEPF) (FSE: S3I) ("Astra Exploration" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from the Company's maiden drill program at the La Manchuria Project, located in the prolific Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

Astra's CEO, Brian Miller commented:

"Astra's first drilling program at La Manchuria indicates a much larger vein system than previously recognized. Significantly, it has many intervals of high gold and silver grades with exceptional grades of up to 199.3g/t gold (LM-107A) and 8,356g/t silver (LM-108A - see June 10, 2025 news release). The drill program also confirmed the Company's geologic model, and that mineralization extends to depth and to the southeast, northwest, and southwest. Particularly noteworthy is the extension of high-grade veins of the Main Zone to the southeast beneath the post-mineral cover. We are currently finalizing plans for a fully-funded follow-up drill program that will look to continue growing the La Manchuria district."

Drilling Program

A total of 11 diamond drill holes (DDH), totaling 2,468 meters were completed in the Phase I drill program at La Manchuria. The drilling tested four different target zones identified by the Astra exploration team (see May 21, 2025 news release). The results reported herein are from seven drill holes completed to the southeast and northwest of the Main Zone and from the Eastern Zone (Figure 1 and Table 1).

Figure 1: Plan map of Phase I drill results for seven holes (107A, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, & 115) at La Manchuria. Gold and silver results are in grams per tonne (g/t).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/256723_ef2c4c60d4dd191c_002full.jpg

Hole From (m) Width (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) LMD-107A 175 1 1.1 2 0.9 LMD107A 189.5 1.6 75.1 87 60.8 including 189.5 0.6 199.3 228 161.6 LMD107A 192.8 1 5.2 131 5.2 LMD107A 196.5 0.5 6.5 11 5.3 LMD-107A 203 2 1.8 3 1.4

LMD-110 No significant values











LMD-111 106 3 0.9 11 0.8 LMD-111 185 3 0.37 59 0.8

LMD-112 30 4 7.6 0.5 6.1 LMD-112 70 6 0.38 61 0.8 LMD-112 99 3 3.8 25 3.2 including 100.2 0.8 13 43 10.7 LMD-112 110 2 0.52 73 1.0

LMD-113 8 12 0.78 97 1.4 LMD-113 35 1 6.2 11 5.1 LMD-113 57 1.4 1.1 306 3.4 including 58.9 0.5 2.3 808 8.3 LMD-113 63.8 1.3 17.3 61 14.3 including 64.6 0.5 31 110 25.7

LMD-114 No significant values

LMD-115 No significant values

Table 1: Assays from the remaining seven holes of Phase I drilling at La Manchuria. Au grades > 1g/t are rounded to the nearest 1/10th of a gram. Ag grades > 1g/t are rounded to the nearest 1g. AuEq is calculated using $3,300 gold and $33 silver, and applying documented flotation recoveries of 80% for Au and 80% for Ag as outlined in "Updated Technical Report on the Mineral Resources of the La Manchuria Project, Santa Cruz, Argentina" prepared for Patagonia Gold S.A by Micon International Limited, with an Effective Date of February 28, 20191 (see references section at the end of this news release for link).

Drilling Results and Discussion

Southeast of Main Zone

Drill holes LMD-107A, LMD-110, LMD-111 and LMD-115 were designed to test the south-eastern extension of the Main Zone. Previous drilling had intercepted mostly post-mineral cover rocks without intersecting any epithermal veining. The Astra geologic model correctly predicted that the post mineral cover required deeper drilling. Drill hole LMD-107A successfully intersected the Main zone high-grade veins approximately 75 meters southeast of any previous intersections and hole LMD-110 indicates that the post mineral cover thins to the southeast.

Drill hole LMD-107A (Figure 2) tested the strike extension of previously intersected epithermal veins below 110 meters of the post-mineral breccia cover unit. The hole returned one of the highest gold grade intercepts to date on the project, with 0.6 m of a banded quartz and black sulphides vein (Photo 1) grading 199.3 g/t Au and 228 g/t Ag at a downhole depth of 189.5 meters. This vein is part of a wider zone of precious metal-rich veins and veinlets within a 7.5-meter-wide zone of sub parallel veins and veinlets (see Figures 1 & 2).

Drill holes LMD-110 and LMD-115 intersected veining in the andesitic rocks, which returned no significant assay results. Hole LMD-111 returned two intervals (3.0 meters grading 0.9 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag at 106 meters downhole, and 3.0 meters grading 0.37 g/t Au and 59 g/t Ag at 185 meters downhole).

The current drilling demonstrates the structural complexity of the southeast extension and the control of lithology on grade distribution. Additional drilling is planned for this area to better define the distribution and variation of high-grade mineralization.

Figure 2: Schematic cross section through the south extension of the Main zone at La Manchuria showing hole LMD-107A drill results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/256723_ef2c4c60d4dd191c_004full.jpg

Photo 1: Banded quartz and black sulphides vein from hole LMD-107A grading 199.3 g/t Au + 228 g/t Ag approximately 150m below surface.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/256723_ef2c4c60d4dd191c_005full.jpg

Northwest of Main Zone

Drill hole LMD-113 was designed to explore for new veins to the northwest of the Main Zone. The hole successfully intersected a group of four mineralized structures that could represent either the northwestern projection of the Main Zone or new parallel veins to the west of the Main Zone. The drilling intersected shallow veins with several high-grade mineralized intervals that remain open at depth and along strike:

12 m with 0.78 g/t Au and 97 g/t Ag at 8 m downhole depth that represents the upper flaring portion of a continuous veinlet structure previously defined by four earlier drill holes (see Figure 3), and open at depth

1.0 m with 6.2 g/t Au and 11 g/t Ag at 35 m downhole depth

1.4 m with 1.1 g/t Au and 306 g/t Ag at 57 m downhole depth, and

1.3 m with 17.3 g/t Au and 61 g/t Ag at 63.8 m downhole depth

The style of veining in the last two intercepts suggest they may represent two branches of a single, continuous structure, which remains open along strike and to depth. The branches may merge into a thicker, more cohesive zone that will be followed up by future drilling.

Figure 3: Schematic cross section through the Main zone at La Manchuria showing hole LMD-113 (and previously reported LMD-109) drill results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/256723_ef2c4c60d4dd191c_006full.jpg

Eastern Zone

Drill holes LMD-112 and LMD-114 tested the Eastern Zone.

LMD-112 was drilled 40 meters to the west of LM-099-D (which returned 3.95 meters @ 16.0 g/t Au and 42 g/t Ag) with the objective of testing the depth extent of this mineralization. LMD-112 intersected several new mineralized veins, breccias and veinlets that together returned 4.0 meters of 7.6 g/t Au and 0.5 g/t Ag at 30 meters down hole and also intersected (in the andesitic rocks the down dip extension of mineralization intersected in LM-099-D) 3.0 meters of 3.8 g/t Au and 25 g/t Ag at a drill depth of 99.0 meters.

LMD-114 intersected some veining in andesitic rocks with no significant assay results. The Eastern Zone has been tested with only five holes and has returned intervals of > 5g/t AuEq in four of these. The Eastern Zone requires significant additional drilling to fully define the limits and extents of mineralization.

Next Steps

With the success of the initial drill program that extended known high-grade mineralization and discovered new sub parallel high-grade veins, the Company is finalizing plans to follow up with a Phase II drill program. With a current treasury of approximately $2 million Astra is well-funded to continue to grow the La Manchuria epithermal vein system.

Sampling Procedures

Drill samples consisted of HQ core which were split in half, sampled, bagged, and tagged by Astra's geological team and then delivered to the Alex Stewart International Argentina laboratory in Mendoza. Drill samples were prepared with P5 code and then analyzed with fire assay for gold (Au4-50) and multi-elements by ICP (ICP-AR 39). Silver (>200 g/t) and gold (>100 g/t) over-limits were analyzed by gravity method (AuAg4A-50). 48 Blanks and 58 Standards (3 different Au and Ag grades) were used as QAQC for the group of 1,146 samples.

Figure 4: Location map of the La Manchuria project in the Deseado Massif of Santa Cruz, Argentina.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8951/256723_ef2c4c60d4dd191c_007full.jpg

About the Company

Astra Exploration Inc. is a precious metals exploration company based out of Vancouver, BC that is actively building a portfolio of high-quality projects in some of the most important mining jurisdictions in Latin America.

The La Manchuria gold-silver project in Santa Cruz, Argentina, over which Astra has an option to acquire 90% interest, is a high-grade gold and silver low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) deposit located in the prolific Deseado Massif which hosts multiple world-class LSE precious metals deposits including Cerro Vanguardia and Cerro Negro, Santa Cruz, Argentina.

The 100% owned Pampa Paciencia gold and silver project in northern Chile is located in the Paleocene mineral province in proximity to such major operating mines as Spence and Sierra Gorda. The project shares several important geological similarities to other Paleocene LSE gold-silver deposits including Faride and El Peñón.

The 100% owned Cerro Bayo project in northern Chile is located in the Maricunga belt approximately 20 km from the Refugio Mine. The project hosts a high sulphidation epithermal (HSE) +/- porphyry gold system with similarities to the Salares Norte deposit to the north in the same belt. The Maricunga belt is one of the most endowed regions in the world for gold and copper deposits.

Qualified Person

The technical data and information as disclosed in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Darcy Marud, who is an Independent Director of Astra. Mr. Marud is a Practicing Member of the Association of Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and is a qualified person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

