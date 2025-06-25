Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce the signing of an area development agreement that marks a significant milestone in our growth trajectory. As of June 24th, 2025, Happy Belly has signed a contractual area development agreement for the province of Manitoba that will deliver 15 net new locations of Heal Wellness ("Heal"), a fresh smoothie bowls, acai bowls, and smoothies quick serve restaurant ("QSR"). With this addition Heal is represented in all 10 provinces across Canada with area development agreements, boasting 195 contractually committed locations coast to coast.

"Building upon the strong interest in Heal from existing provinces under area development contracts such as Ontario, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador, we are thrilled to complete a coast to coast area development blanket for our first ever brand at Happy Belly, solidifying our national footprint with the addition of Manitoba to our development list. Our emerging brand portfolio now has 606 units under development agreements across 10 provinces, clearly setting the path forward for several years of predictable organic growth for Happy Belly," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly.



"As our Heal brand continues to expand across Canada, today's announcement highlights our ability to scale emerging brands. With multiple locations in simultaneous construction, and more on the way for 2025, we are realizing significant growth thanks to our ability to open corporate stores as well as franchised locations in parallel paths. Leveraging our area developer model and our team's expertise, we have positioned Heal with first-mover advantage as Canada's first true national smoothie bowl brand."

Manitoba offers a unique blend of urban vibrancy and community spirit, making it an ideal province to expand our Heal Wellness brand. Winnipeg, its largest city, boasts a dynamic food scene with a diverse customer base eager for fresh, innovative dining options. The province's competitive real estate market enables cost-effective expansion in key urban centers, while a strong sense of local pride supports businesses that bring something new to the table. Residents value quality and authenticity, and a smoothie bowl and ACAI QSR would be well-poised to capture their interest. Additionally, Manitoba's favorable economic conditions and growing culinary culture create significant opportunities for rapid growth, positioning the chain to become a local favorite across major cities. Ultimately, Manitoba's blend of economic potential, community engagement, and urban energy makes it a strategic choice for our Heal Wellness brand.

"Our overarching strategy has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands within the food sector. Anticipating the continued rollout of our franchising initiative, we expect new locations to contribute to the company's overall revenue and profitability."

About Heal Wellness

Heal Wellness was founded with a passion and mission to provide quick, fresh wellness foods that support a busy and active lifestyle. We currently offer a diverse range of smoothie bowls and smoothies. We take pride in meticulously selecting every superfood ingredient on our menu to fuel the body, including acai smoothie bowls, smoothies, and super-seed grain bowls. Our smoothie bowls are crafted with real fruit and enriched with superfoods like acai, pitaya, goji berries, chia seeds, and more.

Franchising

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

