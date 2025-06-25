Curve Therapeutics Co-Founder and CSO Professor Ali Tavassoli awarded the Royal Society of Chemistry's Interdisciplinary Prize

Awarded in recognition of excellence in research and innovation and contribution to scientific progress

Reflects the revolutionary potential of Curve's gene-encoded Microcycle® platform to unlock the therapeutic potential of intracellular targets

SOUTHAMPTON, England, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Therapeutics ("Curve" or the "Company"), a private biotechnology company building a pipeline of innovative cyclic peptide and small molecule drugs to address high priority intracellular disease targets, today proudly announces that Professor Ali Tavassoli, its Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, has been awarded the Interdisciplinary Prize by the Royal Society of Chemistry in recognition of his brilliance in research and innovation, and contribution to scientific progress.

This award recognizes Professor Tavassoli's work for the high-throughput intracellular production and screening of cyclic peptide libraries, and their application in the identification of inhibitors of protein-protein interactions. In addition to being the Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Curve Therapeutics, Professor Tavassoli is also Professor of Chemical Biology at the University of Southampton.

Professor Ali Tavassoli, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer at Curve Therapeutics, said: "I am deeply honored to receive this award. However, scientific progress is never a solo endeavor, and I'm incredibly fortunate to work with an exceptional team, whose dedication, creativity and collaboration have been central to advancing our shared vision for intracellular screening of cyclic peptide libraries. Today's award therefore reflects the collective efforts of many people. I would like to thank the past and present members of the Tavassoli Lab and Curve Therapeutics, my colleagues and collaborators, and the investors, Scientific Advisory Board, and Board Members at Curve Therapeutics. You have all played a vital role in shaping the science and supporting its translation."

Simon Kerry, Chief Executive Officer at Curve Therapeutics, added: "Curve originated out of the work of Ali's world-leading Microcycle research at the Department of Chemistry of the University of Southampton. The application of our unique Microcycle discovery platform to enable the identification of biologically active molecules from libraries of Microcycles using high-throughput functional screens in the real world setting of a live mammalian cell is hugely powerful."

The Royal Society of Chemistry's prizes have recognized excellence in the chemical sciences for more than 150 years. Professor Tavassoli joins a prestigious list of past winners in the RSC's prize portfolio, 60 of whom have gone on to win Nobel Prizes for their work, including 2022 Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi and 2019 Nobel laureate John B Goodenough.

About Curve Therapeutics

Curve Therapeutics is a private biotechnology company pioneering a revolutionary gene-encoded Microcycle® discovery platform to discover functional cyclic peptides and small molecules through high-throughput functional screening in the real world setting of a live mammalian cell, thus unlocking the therapeutic potential of intracellular targets. The Company is deploying this platform to develop a strong pipeline of cyclic peptide and small molecule drugs, with a focus on high-priority cancer, immunology and inflammation targets.

Curve originated from world-leading Microcycle® research conducted by Professor Ali Tavassoli's group in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Southampton, UK. Curve is backed by blue chip investors including Advent Life Sciences, Epidarex Capital, Pfizer Ventures, Columbus Venture Partners and British Business Bank. Curve has a US$1.7bn global research collaboration with MSD the trade name of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ USA, to discover and validate modulators of up to five therapeutic targets using its Microcycle® technology, initially for oncology and neurology indications. For more information visit: www.curvetx.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/curve-therapeutics-co-founder-and-cso-professor-ali-tavassoli-awarded-the-royal-society-of-chemistrys-interdisciplinary-prize-302490717.html