Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
WKN: 904604 | ISIN: CA3359341052 | Ticker-Symbol: IZ1
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.06.2025 12:10 Uhr
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: First Quantum Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2025 Results

TORONTO, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company") (TSX: FM) will release second quarter 2025 financial and operating results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results on Thursday, July 24, 2025 at 9:00 am (ET).

Conference call and webcast details:
Toll-free North America: 1-800-715-9871
International: +1-646-307-1963
Conference ID 8111752
Webcast: Direct link (https://www.gowebcasting.com/13861) or on our website (https://www.first-quantum.com/English/investors/presentations-and-events/default.aspx)

A replay of the webcast will be available on the First Quantum website.

For further information, visit our website at www.first-quantum.com (http://www.first-quantum.com/) or contact:

Bonita To, Director, Investor Relations
(416) 361-6400 Toll-free: 1 (888) 688-6577
E-Mail: info@fqml.com


