Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
TAO +1.800?%, SBAR +85?%, CYK +280?% - jetzt startet KORA auf Unternehmensebene durch!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.06.2025 12:30 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China International Import Expo (CIIE): From Vision to Action: CIIE Empowers Global Development Through Inclusive Cooperation

SHANGHAI, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid growing global uncertainty and anti-globalization sentiment, the China International Import Expo (CIIE) remains a vital platform for openness and cooperation. A UN-hosted event in Geneva on June 25, themed "Working Together to Implement the UN 2030 Agenda - How China International Import Expo Helps," showcased its role in fostering inclusive growth.


At the event, representatives from doTERRA, and Warmpaca shared how the CIIE has opened doors for them in the Chinese market. Since 2018, doTERRA has partnered with Guizhou through the CIIE, using innovation to boost the value of traditional Chinese plants and raise local farmers' incomes. Warmpaca made its breakthrough at the inaugural CIIE. By partnering with over 1,000 families to produce handmade alpaca wool goods, it has successfully expanded into both the Chinese and global markets - creating jobs and empowering local communities along the way.

As the expo approaches, preparations have entered a new and dynamic phase. On May 22, a dedicated matchmaking event was held in Chongqing, bringing together nearly 40 exhibitors and over 110 local buyers. The event laid a solid foundation for deeper cooperation in the lead-up to the CIIE. To date, an exhibition area of over 280,000 square meters has been booked for this year's CIIE. This year, the exhibition layout has been further optimized to spotlight innovation, advanced technologies, and cutting-edge services.

Building on this momentum, the upcoming China-Central Asia Summit will boost exchanges and cooperation. As regular participants in the CIIE, Central Asian countries have continued to strengthen ties with China through this key platform. For instance, at the seventh CIIE, Kazakh businesses took part in an unprecedented scale, presenting a broader range of high-quality products to the Chinese market.

The upcoming eighth CIIE is set to attract a broader spectrum of exhibitors, professional buyers and visitors across sectors. Meanwhile, the HQF will serve as a key venue for dialogue on open economies and inclusive globalization. For more information, visit CIIE official website: https://www.ciie.org/zbh/en/

Contact:

Ms. Cui Yan
Tel.: 0086-21-968888
Email: exhibition@ciie.org

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717703/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-vision-to-action-ciie-empowers-global-development-through-inclusive-cooperation-302490784.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.