As enterprise environments become increasingly dynamic, automation platforms must support varied use cases across departments and systems. Modern BPA solutions now integrate intelligent agents, rule engines, and human-led decisions to improve speed, consistency, and adaptability. Our key takeaway from this report is that it recommends evaluating platforms that integrate these inputs into a single system governed for visibility and accountability.

We feel, Flowable meets this guidance by offering an open framework that supports regulatory needs while enabling fast, process-driven outcomes.

Flowable's role in Intelligent Automation

In our view, Flowable's inclusion in the Market Guide acknowledges its unified platform's ability to coordinate AI models, people, and business logic through a low-code, open-standards framework.

This approach directly supports enterprise teams managing high-stakes processes like claims handling, customer onboarding, and risk management.

The platform allows users to manage both predictable tasks and unstructured work in the same environment. Insurance claims, loan origination, and service escalations, for instance, can all be addressed without jumping between tools or sacrificing oversight.

Championing Agentic AI for Adaptive Business Processes

Flowable is a front-runner in "agentic" automation, a method of embedding AI agents, systems, and people into a single operational layer. Businesses today require platforms that connect diverse endpoints-AI models, RPA bots, and human input-into coordinated, auditable flows.

Flowable's approach is grounded in dynamic case management, allowing organizations to manage both routine operations and irregular scenarios in the same interface, driving operational clarity and flexibility.

Focused Governance and Built-in Transparency

Flowable integrates oversight directly into process design. Its system includes model tracking, rule enforcement, version control, and auditing features that are vital for industries like banking and healthcare.

Every decision can be traced and evaluated, allowing organizations to meet stringent internal standards and regulatory demands without slowing down operations. This is in direct response to industry demand for transparent, governed automation, where oversight cannot be compromised.

Integration Without Vendor Lock-in

By supporting global automation standards of BPMN, CMMN, and DMN, Flowable aligns with open enterprise connectivity and avoids proprietary constraints. Its architecture is designed to connect with existing infrastructure, allowing organizations to expand automation without overhauling what already works. This approach ensures that companies can scale automation projects while maintaining flexibility in technology decisions.

Delivering Business Value to Key Decision Makers

Choosing the right enterprise automation platform impacts every area of an organization. Flowable reflects practical benefits for operations, transformation, risk, and finance leaders across large enterprises.

Operational Efficiency : Flowable automates entire departmental processes, reducing manual hand-offs and errors. Operations leaders gain a unified view of workflows, improve productivity, and enable teams to focus on high-value work while the platform manages routine and exception-driven tasks.

: Flowable automates entire departmental processes, reducing manual hand-offs and errors. Operations leaders gain a unified view of workflows, improve productivity, and enable teams to focus on high-value work while the platform manages routine and exception-driven tasks. Agility and Continuous Improvement : Transformation directors and CXOs benefit from the platform's flexibility. New AI tools or policy changes can be incorporated quickly, allowing rapid response to evolving business needs without extensive retraining or redevelopment.

: Transformation directors and CXOs benefit from the platform's flexibility. New AI tools or policy changes can be incorporated quickly, allowing rapid response to evolving business needs without extensive retraining or redevelopment. Governance and Compliance : Every automated decision is fully traceable, auditable, and governed, meeting the rising need for "new forms of management and governance" recently identified by Forrester. Audit trails, policy enforcement, and approval checkpoints are embedded into workflows to meet internal and regulatory standards.

: Every automated decision is fully traceable, auditable, and governed, meeting the rising need for "new forms of management and governance" recently identified by Forrester. Audit trails, policy enforcement, and approval checkpoints are embedded into workflows to meet internal and regulatory standards. Customer Experience and Financial ROI: Coordinated automation helps deliver better outcomes at lower operating costs. Tasks like customer onboarding, account updates, and claims can be resolved faster through consistent, AI-personalized processes that operate 24/7 across omnichannel touchpoints.

Flowable empowers enterprises to move faster, operate smarter, and maintain governance at scale. Its enterprise automation platform focuses its design for transparency, adaptability, and real-world value.

Flowable is a global provider of enterprise automation software, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. Since 2010, it has helped organizations coordinate business automation, people, and processes through a unified platform built on open standards. It serves leading enterprises across sectors where adaptability and accountability are essential. For more information, visit https://www.flowable.com/

