Three in Five Brits Threaten to Quit if Employers Roll Back DEI, New Research by IRIS Software Group Reveals

Three in five (59%) UK employees would certainly quit or consider quitting their job if an employer rolled back on its DEI policies

Yet more than a quarter (26%) say their employer doesn't have a clear DEI policy, highlighting a disconnect between employee expectations and current workplace realities



The survey of 1,000 working adults, conducting by HR tech provider IRIS, revealed that almost half (45%) of the workforce wants bosses to go further in improving DEI policies

LONDON, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Employers who dilute their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies risk triggering a talent exodus, new research suggests.

A nationally representative study of 1,000 working adults by HR tech firm IRIS Software Group found that nearly 60% of UK workers would consider quitting if their employer backtracked on DEI commitments. Two in five (39%) said they'd seriously consider leaving, while one in five (20%) said they would "certainly" walk.

Gen Z is the generation most likely to threaten to quit (68%), followed by Millennials (64%) and Gen X (47%). More than a third (36%) of those in Gen X say that a rollback of DEI policies would not influence their decision to join or stay with a company.

The data also reveals a racial divide in workplace expectations: 70% of respondents from Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds say they would quit or consider quitting if DEI policies were rolled back, compared to 56% of respondents who identified as white.

The news comes as recent analysis of FTSE 100 companies' annual reports reveal that there is a sharp decline in usage of terms relating to DEI**, influenced by a shifting political climate.

Stephanie Kelly, Chief People Officer at IRIS Software Group, said: "Our latest research makes it starkly clear that British businesses need to move beyond box-ticking when it comes to DEI. An inclusive culture matters deeply to employees, with many willing to leave roles that don't align with their values."

IRIS' findings suggest that employees aren't at loggerheads with executives over DEI just yet. Nine in 10 (92%) people polled said they feel their workplace is inclusive, and more than three in five (62%) agree their employers have improved DEI policies over the last 12 months, while a similar number (60%) expect this trend to continue.

However, nearly half (45%) of workers polled by IRIS expect bosses to go further in improving DEI policies, with only 3% calling for their employers to roll back on their approach.

"Inclusivity starts at the top. Leadership teams must champion it, live it, and embed it in everyday decisions. That means creating a culture where people feel safe to bring their full, authentic selves to work, and where different perspectives are genuinely welcomed and respected," continued Kelly.

More than a quarter (26%) of the workforce feels that they don't see clear DEI policies in their organisation, according to IRIS' survey. This is despite people reporting that clear policies supporting DEI is one of the top ways firms can foster a feeling of belonging in the workplace (30%), behind only fair access to career development and promotion (35%), and fair and consistent pay and recognition between peers.

Two-thirds (68%) of UK workers say that a company's approach to DEI is important to them when considering a new employer, suggesting progressive policies will be crucial in attracting top talent.

Stephanie Coward, Managing Director of IRIS HCM, said:

"Technology plays a vital role in helping HR teams drive meaningful, values-led DEI strategies. By giving teams access to the right data, and importantly, the time back to act on it, we empower them to identify bias, track progress, and build more inclusive workplaces."

"From reporting on representation to supporting fairer hiring and promotion processes, many businesses have made huge strides in addressing discrimination and improving cultures in recent years, but this is something that needs ongoing investment - complacency is not an option. DEI is about good governance and doing right by people, and understandably, that's what attracts and retains top talent."

*Survey of 1,000 UK employees conducted by Censuswide, on behalf of IRIS Software Group, between 29 May - 2 June 2025

**The Observer - 'The great scrape: FTSE firms erase 'DEI' from annual reports' (8 June 2025)

ADDITIONAL DATA:

Q. What sector does your company operate in?

Health & social care (e.g. NHS, private healthcare, care homes) 13.40 % 134 Education 11.00 % 110 Retail & leisure 10.50 % 105 Other, please specify 10.20 % 102 Science & Tech 8.90 % 89 Finance (excluding accountancy) 7.10 % 71 Public services & administration (e.g. local government, civil service, defence) 6.60 % 66 Hospitality 6.00 % 60 Manufacturing 5.80 % 58 Transport, logistics 4.30 % 43 Business Admin & Services 3.80 % 38 Construction 3.60 % 36 Accountancy 2.30 % 23 Property 1.80 % 18 Utilities 1.60 % 16 Wholesale 1.50 % 15 Arts & Entertainment 1.20 % 12 Agriculture 0.40 % 4

Q. If you felt your employer, or prospective employer, was rolling back on its approach to DEI, how, if at all, would that influence to join or stay with them?





Age



18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55+

All % % % % % N 1000 148 344 175 227 106 I would certainly leave or turn down a role 20.30 % 23.65 % 28.49 % 19.43 % 10.13 % 12.26 % I would consider leaving or turning down a role 39.40 % 43.24 % 39.24 % 42.29 % 37.00 % 34.91 % It would not influence my decision 26.10 % 21.62 % 20.64 % 21.14 % 37.44 % 33.96 % Other, please specify 0.40 % 0.00 % 0.87 % 0.00 % 0.44 % 0.00 % I'm not sure 13.80 % 11.49 % 10.76 % 17.14 % 14.98 % 18.87 %

Cont.





Generation



Generation Z (18-28) Millennial Generation or Generation Y (29-44) Generation X (45-60)

All % % % N 1000 333 334 333 I would certainly leave or turn down a role 20.30 % 26.73 % 23.35 % 10.81 % I would consider leaving or turning down a role 39.40 % 41.44 % 40.42 % 36.34 % It would not influence my decision 26.10 % 19.22 % 22.75 % 36.34 % Other, please specify 0.40 % 0.60 % 0.30 % 0.30 % I'm not sure 13.80 % 12.01 % 13.17 % 16.22 %

Q. To what extent do you agree or disagree with this statement: "A company's approach to DEI is important to me when considering a new employer."







Age





18-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55+

All Count % % % % % N 1000

148 344 175 227 106 Agree (Net) 67.90 % 679 58.11 % 77.03 % 72.00 % 58.59 % 65.09 % Strongly agree 32.10 % 321 22.97 % 44.77 % 33.14 % 20.26 % 27.36 % Somewhat agree 35.80 % 358 35.14 % 32.27 % 38.86 % 38.33 % 37.74 % Neither agree nor disagree 25.10 % 251 33.11 % 18.02 % 22.86 % 30.40 % 29.25 % Somewhat disagree 5.00 % 50 8.11 % 3.78 % 4.00 % 6.17 % 3.77 % Strongly disagree 2.00 % 20 0.68 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 4.85 % 1.89 % Disagree (Net) 7.00 % 70 8.78 % 4.94 % 5.14 % 11.01 % 5.66 %

Cont.







Generation





Generation Z (18-28) Millennial Generation or Generation Y (29-44) Generation X (45-60)

All Count % Count % Count % Count N 1000

333 334 333 Agree (Net) 67.90 % 679 66.67 % 222 76.35 % 255 60.66 % 202 Strongly agree 32.10 % 321 34.53 % 115 39.22 % 131 22.52 % 75 Somewhat agree 35.80 % 358 32.13 % 107 37.13 % 124 38.14 % 127 Neither agree nor disagree 25.10 % 251 25.83 % 86 19.46 % 65 30.03 % 100 Somewhat disagree 5.00 % 50 6.61 % 22 2.99 % 10 5.41 % 18 Strongly disagree 2.00 % 20 0.90 % 3 1.20 % 4 3.90 % 13 Disagree (Net) 7.00 % 70 7.51 % 25 4.19 % 14 9.31 % 31

