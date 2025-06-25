Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TGMPF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, is pleased to announce that the Indiana Municipal Power Agency ("IMPA") will be deploying Tantalus' AI-powered TRUGrid Reliability and TRUGrid Transformer analytics across all 19 of its member utilities participating in the Agency's AMI program with Tantalus. This groundbreaking deployment, funded by the Grid Resilience Grant Program, represents the first time Tantalus will implement its AI-based analytics platform simultaneously across multiple utilities.

IMPA, a Joint Action Agency (or "JAA") that provides wholesale electricity and services to municipally-owned electric utilities across Indiana and Ohio, selected Tantalus' TRUGrid analytics to enhance grid reliability and operational efficiency with a data-centric approach that will enable utilities to make informed decisions with respect to managing their existing infrastructure. TRUGrid's scalable analytics engine delivers valuable insights that allow utility operators to strengthen grid reliability by identifying and addressing faults, optimizing transformer performance, and prioritizing capital expenditures to upgrade their distribution grids.

"This initiative represents a major step forward in our commitment to providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective electricity to the communities in our AMI program," said Bill Castrodale, Manager of Electrical Engineering, at IMPA. "By leveraging Tantalus' AI-powered analytics, we are equipping our member utilities with the ability to proactively identify and address system and transformer issues in real time and to prioritize investments. That means faster service, smarter planning, and more resilient distribution grids. Ultimately, this technology enhances our ability to support each community's long-term sustainability, economic development, and quality of life."

This project is a landmark milestone for Tantalus and further demonstrates its leadership in delivering intelligent software solutions and analytics that help utilities do more with the infrastructure they already have in place. IMPA's decision to deploy TRUGrid analytics underscores a growing recognition across the industry that data-driven decisions can drive affordable and efficient grid modernization efforts for utilities of any size.

"Tantalus' deployment with IMPA is one of the first known instances of a Joint Action Agency deploying an AI-enabled analytics solution to multiple utilities simultaneously," said David Shpigler, President of Shpigler Group, a strategic consultancy focusing on utility transformation. "This represents a significant step forward in grid modernization and provides a helpful example for other JAA's to follow."

"This deployment validates our fundamental belief that harnessing the power of data across the distribution grid is a more powerful and cost-effective way to modernize the grid than taking a traditional device-centric approach to replace existing equipment," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "TRUGrid's ability to extract actionable insights from existing infrastructure allows utilities to improve operational responsiveness while making informed, data-driven decisions. We're honored to partner with IMPA to bring this innovation to life, and we are grateful for the example IMPA provides to other Joint Action Agencies looking to deliver more value to their own member utilities."

About Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA)

The Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IMPA) is the not-for-profit wholesale power provider to 61 communities in Indiana and Ohio who own and operate their municipal electric distribution systems. The Agency's diverse power supply portfolio includes a mixture of coal, natural gas, renewable and purchased power, providing a low-cost, reliable, and environmentally-responsible power supply to over 350,000 individuals. The variety of additional services provided to IMPA's membership also help support each community beyond power supply. For more information, visit www.impa.com.

About Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX: GRID, OTCQX: TGMPF)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications, and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at www.tantalus.com.

