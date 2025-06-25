Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (OTC: OMGGF) ("Omai Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results from its ongoing 2025 drill program, focused on expanding the large Wenot deposit at the Company's 100%-owned Omai Gold Project in Guyana, South America. Assays are reported for 5 holes totaling 3,189m drilled (Table 1). A total of 28 holes have been drilled to date this year, totalling 17,109m, having surpassed the original planned 15,000m program. Drilling continues to extend the known limits of gold mineralization at Wenot (Figure 1). Results are pending for an additional seven (7) holes (Table 2).

Highlights include:

Hole 25ODD-107 2.67 g/t Au over 21.4m including 17.61 g/t Au over 2.1m 2.31 g/t Au over 24.6m including 9.61 g/t Au over 2.5m

Hole 25ODD-108 5.81 g/t Au over 6.1m 1.91 g/t Au over 10.8m

Hole 25ODD-110 1.12 g/t Au over 42.5m including 7.97 g/t Au over 2.2m

Hole 25ODD-112 2.80 g/t Au over 15.0m including 11.50 g/t Au over 3.1m 1.87 g/t Au over 17.4m 0.83 g/t Au over 42.2m

Hole 25ODD-113 5.47 g/t Au over 9.7m 1.53 g/t Au over 13.0m including 2.76 g/t Au over 5.8m



Elaine Ellingham, President & CEO, commented: "As we are nearing completion of the Wenot resource expansion drill program, the campaign is looking to finish on a strong note heading into the updated MRE, planned for next quarter. Broad zones of higher-grade gold mineralization continue to be intersected below and along the flanks of both the 2024 MRE and 2024 PEA pit shell, boding well for the pending update. Our exciting hole 25ODD-122, targeting both the Gilt Creek deposit and the Wenot depth potential, is progressing well, and recently passed the 1,000m downhole mark and continues."

Work is underway on an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE"), with the independent consultant ("QP") having already made the required site visit last week. The MRE is expected to be completed next quarter.

Drilling continues with two rigs on Wenot and a third rig on the long Gilt Creek-Wenot drill hole, designed to test the upside potential of both deposits as well as exploring between the two adjacent related orogenic gold deposits (see News Release May 23, 2025). Following the cut-off date for the Resource study, drilling will continue on Wenot, but more focused on Wenot extensions as well as on earlier stage targets across the Omai gold property that hold potential for near-surface satellite pits.

Details on the currently reported holes are as follows:

Hole 25ODD-107 (Figure 2) was drilled from the north side of Wenot targeting 100-150m down-dip from nearby hole 24ODD-078. Hole 25ODD-107 intersected two broad intervals of high-grade gold mineralization: 2.67 g/t Au over 21.4m within the most prolific historically mined zone known as the "Dike Corridor" and 2.31 g/t Au over 24.6m in the central quartz feldspar porphyry dike "CQFP". This hole amply achieved its goal of extending two significant gold zones in hole 078 down-dip and about 150m below the bottom of the PEA pit shell.

In hole 24ODD-078 (News Release Sept 6, 2024), the Dike Corridor mineralization was intersected between vertical depths of 180m to 280m depth and included 2.2 g/t Au over 43.7m, 1.19 g/t Au over 4.5m and 3.49 g/t Au over 5.0m. In hole 107, the same Dike Corridor mineralization was intersected between vertical depths of 300 to 370m and included 1.2 g/t Au over 13.2m, 1.87 g/t Au over 3.6m and 2.67 g/t Au over 21.4m. This is a good example of how our Wenot drill program is successfully extending the known mineralization to depth and can be expected to contribute to expanding the updated Wenot MRE.

Hole 107 also successfully extended to depth the central contact gold zone that is comprised of the central quartz feldspar porphyry ("CQFP") and an intensely sheared protomylonite of sedimentary origin, that lies immediately on the southern side of the CQFP. In hole 107, this zone averaged 2.31 g/t Au over 24.6m which included 9.61 g/t Au over 2.5m at a vertical depth of 430m. This correlates to the same zone in hole 078 at a vertical depth of 320m that assayed 3.13 g/t Au over 43.0m. Hole 107 effectively extended this central zone down dip by 110m.

Neither hole was drilled far into the southern sediments, however, Hole 107 intersected 1.08 g/t Au over 8.7m within the sediments near the end of the hole. Hole 107 ended in the diabase dike at a vertical depth of 490m as expected.

Hole 25ODD-112 (Figure 3) was drilled from the north side of Wenot at a similar easting as hole 24ODD-087 which was drilled from the south, and approximately 100m east from hole 25ODD-102. Hole 25ODD-112 intersected several significant intervals of gold mineralization within the volcanic sequence and Dike Corridor on the north side of the main contact. These results include 2.80 g/t Au over 15.0m, 1.87 g/t Au over 17.4m, 0.53 g/t Au over 8.5m, 2.45 g/t Au over 2.2m and 0.83 g/t Au over 42.2m, with 25 separate occurrences of visible gold identified. The 1.87 g/t Au interval over 17.4m appears to correlate to the 28.04 g/t Au interval over 9.3m in hole 102, located 50m below and 50m west of hole 112. The CQFP was disappointing in this hole with only minor anomalous gold, which is unusual compared with nearby hole 064 intersecting 5.18 g/t Au over 20.7, hole 013 at 6.92 g/t Au over 19m and hole 102 at 4.55 g/t Au over 7m. Minor zones within the southern sedimentary sequence were encountered the best being 3.89 g/t Au over 2.1m.

Hole 25ODD-110 is at the eastern end of Wenot in an area that has seen much less drilling. This hole was drilled from the north targeting 100m down-dip from hole 21ODD-026 that intersected minor gold zones within the Dike Corridor, then within the CQFP intersected 2.5 g/t Au over 8.8m and a further 1.15 g/t Au over 19.5m. Approximately 140m deeper, hole 110 intersected a broad zone of gold mineralization at the CQFP of 1.12 g/t Au over 42.5m, that included 7.97 g/t Au over 2.2m. This intersection is at a vertical depth of 420m from surface and approximately 180m below the 2024 PEA pit shell at that location. Only minor gold mineralization was encountered within the Dike Corridor, which is dominated mostly by diorite dikes in this area. Gold intersections included 11.84 g/t Au over 1.0m, 2.55 g/t Au over 1.5m and 1.01 g/t Au over 4.5m. There are indications of a cross-cutting structure in this area reflected by NE shearing. There is very limited drilling in this area to date. The diabase dike was intersected at the bottom of the hole at a vertical depth of 490m, as expected.

Hole 25ODD-113 was drilled at West Wenot at an east-southeast azimuth, following up on hole 25ODD-105, also drilled at an ESE azimuth, but approximately 200m in front of hole 105. The hole targeted a very robust area of mineralization within the sediments that appears coincident with a subtle magnetic low seen in the airborne geophysics. Although the very dominant and persistent shearing and mineralization at Wenot is east-west, old blast hole data from the shallow and limited historic pit plus our drill data suggest enriched gold mineralization associated with possible NNE trending structures. Holes 105 and 113 were oriented to investigate this and did confirm a gold mineralized structure interpreted to be NNE strike and WNW dip.

Hole 25ODD-113 was collared south of the Wenot contact within the sedimentary rock sequence, therefore all intersections are within the sediments. The hole intersected 5.47 g/t Au over 9.7m, including 7.25 g/t Au over 6.5m, at a depth of only 120m below surface. The hole continued on to intersect 1.24 g/t Au over 13.0m just below the 2024 PEA pit shell, and 1.53 g/t Au over 13.0m approximately 100m below the 2024 PEA pit shell.

Hole 25ODD-108 was drilled from the north side of West Wenot at a similar easting as hole 25ODD-109, also drilled from the north and hole 25ODD-116 drilled from the south. Hole 25ODD-108 intersected 5.81 g/t Au over 6.1m and 1.91 g/t Au over 10.8m within the Dike Corridor, located north of the main contact. In this West Wenot area, the Dike Corridor is dominated by diorite dikes with lesser felsic dikes. Further downhole 1.19 g/t Au over 4.0m and 0.81 g/t Au over 8.9m were intersected within the CQFP. Minor intervals of gold mineralization were intersected within the southern sedimentary sequence including 2.96 g/t Au over 2.0m and 0.88 g/t Au over 10.6m.

Within the dike corridor, the interval grading 5.81 g/t Au over 6.1m appears to correlate to a zone that assayed 6.28 g/t Au over 7.3m within hole 23ODD-051, approximately 100 m up dip. It also appears to correlate with the recently drilled 2.37 g/t Au over 15m a further 100m up-dip in hole 25ODD-109. The intersection in hole 109 lies at a depth below surface of less than 75m. This West Wenot area has potential for a starter pit and it is very encouraging to further trace this high-grade zone from near-surface to a depth of 225m.

Table 1. Recent Wenot Drill Results*

DDH FROM

(m) TO

(m) INTERVAL

(m) GRADE

(g/t Au) 25ODD-107 446.0 459.2 13.2 1.20

480.6 484.2 3.6 1.87

506.8 528.1 21.4 2.67 including 523.0 525.1 2.1 17.61

620.3 644.9 24.6 2.31 including 641.2 643.6 2.5 9.61

659.4 661.4 2.1 0.46

666.0 667.0 1.0 2.02

680.0 688.7 8.7 1.08

696.0 699.0 3.0 0.93 25ODD-108 268.8 276.2 7.5 0.46

321.6 327.7 6.1 5.81

360.8 371.5 10.8 1.91

418.0 422.0 4.0 1.19

425.1 434.0 8.9 0.81

455.9 456.9 1.0 0.93

481.5 482.5 1.0 0.80

497.0 499.0 2.0 2.96

519.0 529.6 10.6 0.88

533.5 535.6 2.1 0.74

540.8 542.8 2.0 0.93

584.0 585.2 1.2 1.39

593.2 594.3 1.2 0.94 25ODD-110 231.0 240.0 9.0 0.21

248.0 249.0 1.0 11.84

458.0 460.2 2.2 1.08

467.5 472.0 4.5 0.31

506.5 508.0 1.5 2.55

561.5 566.0 4.5 1.01

591.5 634.0 42.5 1.12 including 612.5 614.7 2.2 7.97

669.6 673.3 3.7 1.53

695.0 696.1 1.1 1.44 25ODD-112 99.1 101.7 2.6 0.60

213.0 221.3 8.3 0.53

231.0 246.0 15.0 2.80 including 232.1 235.2 3.1 11.50

302.9 305.1 2.2 2.45

316.2 333.6 17.4 1.87

316.2 323.1 7.0 2.03 including 316.2 318.2 2.1 6.26

329.4 333.6 4.1 4.34

342.8 349.6 6.8** 0.59

377.0 419.2 42.2 0.83

377.0 391.1 14.1 1.58 including 377.0 380.2 3.2 4.81

394.9 403.3 8.4 2.01 including 401.8 403.3 1.6 8.73

409.6 419.2 9.6 1.17

454.1 457.5 3.4 1.03

514.3 517.3 3.0 0.40

547.5 549.5 2.0 1.01

562.7 564.9 2.1 3.89 25ODD-113 127.5 129.0 1.5 2.00

158.5 164.0 5.5 0.53

181.3 191.0 9.7 5.47 including 184.5 191.0 6.5 7.25

235.0 238.5 3.5 1.36

245.0 245.8 0.8 0.85

253.0 254.0 1.0 1.43

267.5 268.5 1.0 1.27

285.0 298.0 13.0 1.24

304.0 305.0 1.0 1.49

312.0 313.0 1.0 1.71

317.5 319.0 1.5 1.93

326.0 329.3 3.3 1.79

440.0 453.0 13.0 1.53 including 444.0 450.5 5.8** 2.76

*True widths vary as mineralization at Wenot is generally hosted within stockwork vein systems with alteration halos, with an estimated true width range of 70-90%. Cut-off grade 0.30 g/t Au with maximum 3.0m internal dilution is applied. **A maximum 5.0m internal dilution is applied. Grades are uncapped unless otherwise noted.





Figure 1. Omai Plan Map Showing Drill Hole Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8712/256757_7d759eaf847c4878_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Cross-section for Hole 25ODD-107

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8712/256757_7d759eaf847c4878_002full.jpg





Figure 3. Cross-section for Hole 25ODD-112

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8712/256757_7d759eaf847c4878_003full.jpg

Table 2. Drill Hole Coordinates

Hole ID Azimuth

(degrees) Inclination

(degrees) Easting Northing Depth

(m) Status 25ODD-107 176 -53 304967 601996 710.0 Reporting 25ODD-108 178 -53 304534 601953 646.7 Reporting 25ODD-109 170 -53 304498 601772 608.5 Previously Reported 25ODD-110 176 -53 305836 601819 704.0 Reporting 25ODD-111 176 -54 305231 601928 656.0 Previously Reported 25ODD-112 175 -54 305578 601831 643.7 Reporting 25ODD-113 110 -48 304265 601657 484.3 Reporting 25ODD-114 176 -57 304790 602030 700.0 Pending 25ODD-115 355 -52 305429 601248 106.5 Incomplete Hole 25ODD-116 356 -50 304487 601468 571.6 Previously Reported 25ODD-117 176 -50 305429 601849 646.0 Pending 25ODD-118 176 -53 305928 601800 541.0 Pending 25ODD-119 175 -54 305028 601981 356.0 Pending 25ODD-120 176 -54 305182 602067 688.0 Pending 25ODD-121 176 -54 305289 601928 739.7 Pending 25ODD-122 142 -60 304648 602870

Drilling 25ODD-123 357 -50 304533 601522

Pending 25ODD-124 357 -54 305233 601282

Drilling 25ODD-125 175 -55 304356 602008

Drilling

1NI 43-101 Technical Report dated May 21, 2024 "UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE OMAI GOLD PROPERTY, POTARO MINING DISTRICT NO.2, GUYANA" was prepared by Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E Mining Consultants Inc. is available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website. It includes a Wenot resource of 834,000 indicated ounces of gold averaging 1.48 g/t Au within 17.6 million tonnes and 1,614,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 1.99 g/t Au within 25.2 million tonnes, and the adjacent Gilt Creek resource of 1,151,000 indicated ounces of gold averaging 3.22 g/t Au within 11.1 million tonnes and 665,000 inferred ounces of gold averaging 3.35 g/t Au within 6.2 million tonnes.

2 Past production at the Omai Mine (1993-2005) is summarized in several Cambior Inc. documents available on SEDARplus.ca, including March 31, 2006 AIF and news release August 3, 2006.

Quality Control

Omai maintains an internal QA/QC program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Certified reference materials, blanks and duplicates are entered at regular intervals. Samples are sealed in plastic bags.

Drill core samples (halved-core) were shipped to ActLabs and some batches to MSALABS, both certified laboratories in Georgetown Guyana, respecting the best chain of custody practices. At the laboratory, samples are dried, crushed up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g), and pulverized to 95% passing 105 µm, including cleaner sand. Fifty grams of pulverized material is then fire assayed by atomic absorption spectrophotometry (AA). Initial assays with results above 3.0 ppm gold are re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. For samples with visible gold two separate 250g or 500g pulverized samples are prepared, with 50 grams of each fire assayed by atomic absorption spectrophotometry, with assays above 3.0 ppm gold being re-assayed using a gravimetric finish. Certified reference materials and blanks meet with QA/QC specifications.

Qualified Person

Elaine Ellingham is a Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" and has approved the technical information contained in this news release. Ms. Ellingham is not considered to be independent for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT OMAI GOLD

Omai Gold Mines Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on rapidly expanding the two orogenic gold deposits at its 100%-owned Omai Gold Project in mining-friendly Guyana, South America. The Company has established the Omai Gold Project as one of the fastest growing and well-endowed gold camps in the prolific Guiana Shield greenstone belt. In February 2024 the Company announced an updated NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate1 ("MRE") of 29 million tonnes grading 2.15 g/t Au and containing 2.0 million ounces of gold (Indicated) and 31 million tonnes grading 2.26 g/t Au and containing 2.3 million ounces (Inferred), comprised of both the Wenot open pit deposit and the adjacent Gilt Creek underground deposit. This was followed by an initial baseline Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in April 2024, which contemplated an open pit-only development scenario and included only 45% of the Omai Gold Project MRE. Subsequent to the 2024 MRE, the Company has been aggressively drilling to expand gold resources at the Wenot deposit and has identified additional wide zones of high-grade gold mineralization.

In 2025 Omai Gold plans to continue its impactful drill programs, announce an updated and expanded MRE, and complete an updated PEA which would include an expanded Wenot open pit deposit and an underground mining scenario at Gilt Creek. The Omai Gold Mine produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold from 1993 to 20052, ceasing operations when gold was below US$400 per ounce. The Omai site benefits from much existing infrastructure and will soon be connected to the two largest cities in Guyana, Georgetown and Linden, via paved road.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of completion of exploration, trenching and drill programs, and the potential for the Omai Gold Project to allow Omai to build significant gold Mineral Resources at attractive grades, and forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the price of gold and copper; and the results of current exploration. Further, the Mineral Resource data set out in the Omai Gold news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Further, the Preliminary Economic Assessments and related data discussed in this news release are estimates, and no assurance can be given that the anticipated tonnages and grades will be achieved or that the indicated level of recovery will be realized. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Omai Gold Mines Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to international operations; actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of gold, copper and other minerals and metals; general market conditions; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; uncertainty of access to additional capital; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or in the completion of development or construction activities.

