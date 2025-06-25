The Chinese manufacturer said the result was certified by China's National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM). Chinese module maker JinkoSolar has announced a new world record for n-type TOPCon solar cell efficiency, at 27. 02%. The result was confirmed by China's National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Testing Center (NPVM). The 182mm n-type cell was developed by the company's wholly-owned subsidiary Zhejiang JinkoSolar Co. The manufacturer said it used high-performance techniques such as laser-assisted metallization, premium emitter passivation, and localized ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...