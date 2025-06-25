Ireland's total installed solar capacity reached 1. 76 GW as of May 31, 2025, according to Solar Ireland's new "Scale of Solar 2025" report. Based on data from distribution system operator ESB Networks, the report shows Ireland has advanced from a poor PV performer to a mid-tier solar market in Europe within a few years. The new "Scale of Solar 2025" report by Solar Ireland claims Irish solar has grown by almost 160% since 2023, with the country's installed PV capacity increasing by 156. 8% in two years. The report is based on grid-connection and capacity data from Ireland's distribution system ...

