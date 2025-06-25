A research group led by Germany's Fraunhofer ISE has conducted what it describes as the first empirical study on PV-assisted two-stage HP systems in existing multi-family buildings. Its findings show that substantial PV electricity exports result in greater avoided non-renewable primary energy use. An international research team has conducted the first empirical study on retrofitting PV-assisted two-stage heat pump (HP) systems in existing multi-family buildings. The research is part of the EU-funded Happening project, which aims to develop solutions that integrate both centralized and decentralized ...

