Pedro Guazo Hired to Strengthen Investment Capabilities and Lead NTAM Across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific

Northern Trust Asset Management, a leading global investment management firm with US$1.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, has appointed Pedro Guazo as head of international and responsible investing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250625098034/en/

Pedro Guazo, head of international and responsible investing, Northern Trust Asset Management

Guazo, who will join in August, will have a dual mandate of leading the asset manager's business in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, as well as its US$189 billion global responsible investing platform. He will be based in London and part of Northern Trust Asset Management's global leadership team, reporting to President Daniel Gamba. Guazo will be appointed CEO of Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, subject to regulatory approvals.

Guazo most recently was chief executive officer for the $100-billion United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund's Office of Investment Management. During his five-year tenure, he transformed the fund, growing assets by nearly 60% with an extensive buildout of a private markets program and diversifying the portfolio across several new asset classes. The fund is recognized as a leader in responsible investing by the Responsible Asset Allocator Initiative and a founding signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment. Guazo served on the Investor Advisory Group for the International Sustainability Standards Board.

With 30 years of experience as an investor and business leader across large-scale global financial institutions in Europe and North America, Guazo brings deep expertise in investment management, responsible investing, corporate governance, talent development and risk management.

"Pedro's experience in leading large and complex organizations around the globe, his successful track record managing large pools of assets and his extensive responsible investing background make him perfectly suited to lead our business in Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific, and further strengthen the solutions we provide to clients," Gamba said.

Guazo holds an International Executive MBA from the Instituto de Empresa Business School in Madrid and a master's in applied economics from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern Trust Asset Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments in efforts to realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2025, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take in all market environments and any investment strategy. That's why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management in an effort to craft innovative and efficient solutions that seek to deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Northern Trust Asset Management Australia Pty Ltd, and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of March 31, 2025, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.9 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

The publisher's sale of this reprint does not constitute or imply any endorsement or sponsorship of any product, service or organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250625098034/en/

Contacts:

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific Contact:

Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 207 982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com

Simon Ansell

+44 (0) 207 982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com

US Canada Contact:

Joanne Zalatoris

+1 (312) 900-3462

Joanne_Zalatoris@ntrs.com