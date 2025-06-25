Customers and partners showcase how Camunda is enabling agentic AI in production, delivering measurable value today across industries

Camunda, the leader in process orchestration and automation, has highlighted how its agentic orchestration capabilities are enabling organizations to introduce AI at scale into their processes while preserving transparency, compliance, and control.

"Camunda is delivering measurable AI value today," said Gülefsan Yildirim Basaran, IT Manager, Halkbank Turkiye. "The company is solving complex problems, orchestrating processes across legacy systems and modern AI tools, while doing so in a scalable, transparent, and compliant manner."

At the recent CamundaCon 2025 Amsterdam, a number of customers showcased how they are using Camunda to support their AI initiatives. For example, Halkbank is using Camunda and AI to transform its high-volume money transfer processes. Customers submit orders in free formats (e.g., scanned letters), which are processed using OCR and an on-prem AI model to extract transaction data. This data is reviewed by human staff before execution. Camunda orchestrates the entire workflow, dynamically invoking AI within guardrails. As a result, total processing time for a money transfer order dropped from 54 to 9 seconds, errors were halved, and 63% of transactions are now completed without manual correction.

Many of Camunda's trusted partners also showcased agentic AI solutions they had built using its platform.

Agentic trade exception management (available on Camunda Marketplace

EY explained that many of its global financial services clients already have mature AI models and internal LLMs but often lack the orchestration layer needed to translate those capabilities into tangible business outcomes. With Camunda, EY is helping these organizations embed existing AI assets into structured, auditable workflows that meet strict compliance and operational standards. Camunda's platform allows clients to connect their preferred AI models, whether hosted in the cloud or internally via EY labs, and apply deterministic guardrails to ensure AI is only triggered when appropriate. This lets clients avoid rebuilding AI from scratch, instead focusing on governance, visibility, and scalable deployment areas where Camunda's orchestration brings immediate and measurable value. In one capital markets implementation, EY reduced manual effort by 86%, cut T+1 delays by 98%, and boosted analyst productivity from 6-10 to 41-64 cases per day a 7x improvement.

Agentic AI-assisted quality audit process (available on Camunda Marketplace

Cognizant discussed the legal and regulatory complexities involved in deploying agentic AI in the European market, where GDPR and labor laws create clear limits on data use and full automation. Cognizant has created and demonstrated workflows in Camunda that include mandatory human review steps enabling AI to suggest actions, but requiring manual approval before those actions are executed. This balance allows organizations to benefit from AI-powered insights while also facilitating compliance with regional laws. For example, audit trails, escalation paths, and process visibility are all embedded into the BPMN model, assisting organizations in demonstrating full control over every agentic interaction. This led to significant time savings: the quality audit process was reduced from 138 minutes to just 7-10 minutes, increasing auditor productivity by 20-30%, and cutting costs by 30-50%. All activity is fully traceable via embedded audit trails and escalation paths in BPMN.

Customer service agent (available on Camunda Marketplace

Incentro showcased how it embedded Camunda's agentic orchestration into customer service workflows for a more responsive experience. Replacing standard auto-responses, Incentro built an AI agent that uses a LLM to analyze queries and draft meaningful replies in real time. The agent accesses the company's full FAQ and documentation set, enabling specific answers rather than generic acknowledgments. Camunda's BPMN model structures the logic, with the agent dynamically choosing the best response path via an ad-hoc sub-process. When implementing these systems with Payter, Incentro was able to reduce handling time per inquiry from 24 to 12 minutes, with lead time cut by 58%, helping improve both customer NPS and agent satisfaction without increasing headcount.

Compliance agent (available on Camunda Marketplace

BP3 shared how it is integrating agentic AI into decision-heavy workflows in regulated industries like BFSI, pharma, healthcare, and utilities. Its approach uses LLMs alongside DMN (Decision Model and Notation) tables to generate "accept, reject, or refer" outcomes. In ambiguous cases, decisions are escalated to a human, enabling the AI to learn from real-world feedback over time.

"There's a lot of noise in the market around AI, but what most companies are still missing is a practical way to apply it safely and effectively inside their core operations," said Daniel Meyer, CTO of Camunda. "Our approach gives organizations a way to bring AI into their business processes without losing control. You're not handing everything over to a black box. Instead, you're using AI where it adds the most value, and orchestrating it alongside human input and deterministic automation. That's what makes agentic orchestration so powerful. It's flexible, it's observable, and it's designed to scale."

CamundaCon 2025 Amsterdam was the biggest Camunda event to date with more than 1,000 attendees and speakers from major brands including BT Group, HSBC, and T-Systems.

