Sunseeker Robotics Debuts Its First LiDAR-Equipped Robotic Mower at Spoga+Gafa 2025

Brand expands product portfolio to meet growing market demand

COLOGNE, Germany, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Spoga+Gafa 2025, the leading global trade fair for garden and lifestyle, Sunseeker Robotics has unveiled its first LiDAR-equipped robotic mower, the L3, along with the new S-Series and L-Series, complementing its existing V-Series. The expanded lineup addresses growing global demand for smarter, more efficient lawn care. The L3 delivers precise mapping and obstacle detection, setting a new benchmark in smart lawn care.

Product Innovation Across All Series

Located at Hall 6.1 E037, Sunseeker has showcased its all-new L-Series, S-Series, and existing V-Series robots-each designed to address specific lawn sizes, terrain types, and budget considerations. Before Spoga+Gafa, Sunseeker also exhibited at Demopark 2025, where it introduced its high-end X-Series products to European high-end consumers and professionals.

Among the highlights of the exhibition is the unveiling of Sunseeker's innovative L-Series L3 mower. Designed for lawns up to 1,000 square meters, the L3 integrates LiDAR and AI vision to offer superior navigation, intelligent planning and obstacle avoidance-all without the need for antenna installation.

"At Sunseeker, we believe innovation and intelligent design are the future of outdoor living," said Terry Ma, CEO of Sunseeker Robotics. "Our expanded product lineup is transforming lawn care, bringing smarter, greener, and more effortless solutions to every home."

L3: A Leap Forward in Robotic Mowing

The L-Series L3 is engineered for homeowners who seek advanced features with minimal installation. Its LiDAR + Vision AI system enables the mower to scan and map gardens quickly, plan optimal mowing paths, and avoid static and dynamic obstacles-including pets and children-in real time. Key features include:

No Antenna Setup : Simplified wireless installation and boundary recognition.

: Simplified wireless installation and boundary recognition. Drop to Go & Efficient Lawn Mapping : Quickly set up virtual boundaries and achieve highly efficient, fully automatic lawn mapping. It can also manage two completely independent maps, providing you with the ultimate experience in lawn maintenance.

: Quickly set up virtual boundaries and achieve highly efficient, fully automatic lawn mapping. It can also manage two completely independent maps, providing you with the ultimate experience in lawn maintenance. 3D Omnidirectional Obstacle Avoidance : Enhanced safety with precise detection of moving and stationary objects, a piece of ease for family with pets.

: Enhanced safety with precise detection of moving and stationary objects, a piece of ease for family with pets. Advanced Climbing Capability: Dual rear-wheel drive enables the L3 to handle gradients up to 22°, ensuring consistent performance on slopes.

S-Series for Medium to Large Gardens

The S-Series includes the brand-new S3 for lawns up to 800 square meters, and the S5, which has just become available for areas up to 1,600 square meters:

The S3 and S5 combine RTK and VSLAM in the Sunseeker Positioning and Navigation System, delivering centimeter-level precision even in areas with weak GPS signal. Both models feature Vision AI capable of identifying over 150 objects for safe and efficient operation.

in the Sunseeker Positioning and Navigation System, delivering centimeter-level precision even in areas with weak GPS signal. Both models feature capable of identifying over 150 objects for safe and efficient operation. A Floating Cut System ensures even mowing on uneven terrain, while the S5's AWD system conquers slopes up to 60%. The S3 manages inclines up to 17° with ease.

V1 from V-Series: Compact and Convenient for Small Gardens

For smaller lawns up to 300 square meters, the V1 offers a compact yet powerful solution:

ReadyGo One-Click Mowing simplifies operation.

simplifies operation. Intelligent Boundary and Obstacle Detection recognizes over 160 types of objects.

recognizes over 160 types of objects. A Floating Cut System and 27% climbing capacity allow for consistent mowing on uneven surfaces.

and 27% climbing capacity allow for consistent mowing on uneven surfaces. Remote scheduling enables users to control mowing times and basic functions via smartphone.

The L3, S3, and V1 models are expected to launch next year. The V3 is currently available, while the S5 has been available since this month.

A Growing Presence in Europe

Sunseeker is rapidly expanding its presence across Europe, now operating in 25 countries and forming strategic partnerships with leading retailers such as Bauhaus. The brand has also entered an exclusive sponsorship agreement with Bundesliga club SV Werder Bremen, alongside the appointment of French rugby star Charles Ollivon as its regional brand ambassador in France. Through these high-impact initiatives, Sunseeker is strengthening its position as a premium name in wire-free robotic lawn care across the European market.

About Sunseeker Robotics

Founded in 2009, Sunseeker is a global leader in intelligent lawn care, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions. The company gained industry recognition for its pioneering first-generation wireless robotic mowers (2019-2023), setting new standards in automated lawn maintenance.

For more information about Sunseeker's full product lineup and innovations, visit

V-Series: https://sunseekertech.com/eu/

X-Series: https://sunseekerelite.com/eu

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718431/Sunseeker_at_Spoga.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718433/Sunseeker_made_a_strong_presence_at_Demopark.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718432/Sunseeker_L3_with_a_3D_high_precision_LiDAR_sensor_and_Ai_camera.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunseeker-robotics-debuts-its-first-lidar-equipped-robotic-mower-at-spogagafa-2025-302490809.html