AGF Management Ltd.: AGF Management Limited Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Reported quarterly adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.39

Total assets under management and fee-earning assets of $53.5 billion

Declared quarterly dividend per share to 12.5 cents

AGF Management Limited (AGF or the Company) (TSX: AGF.B) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended May 31, 2025.

AGF reported total assets under management and fee-earning assets1 of $53.5 billion compared to $53.8 billion as at February 28, 2025 and $47.8 billion as at May 31, 2024.

"We remain focused and continue to deliver despite ongoing economic and political uncertainty, supported by a long-term perspective that has enabled us to stay resilient and strategically positioned for sustained growth across our three business lines," said Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, AGF. "As we look to the second half of the year, we are confident that our disciplined approach will allow us to respond to market shifts, deliver consistent results and drive long-term success."

AGF's mutual fund gross sales were $1,148 million for the quarter compared to $1,568 million in the previous quarter and $934 million in the prior year quarter. Retail mutual fund2 net sales were $65 million compared to $342 million in the previous quarter and net redemptions of $112 million in the prior year quarter.

"Through a challenging environment, we experienced our fourth consecutive quarter of positive retail mutual fund and mutual fund net sales outpacing the industry," said Judy Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, AGF. "These results and our recent Wealth Professional Award for Mutual Fund Provider of the Year are a testament to our evolving and innovative product lineup as well as our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Financial and Key Business Highlights:

Adjusted EBITDA 3 for the three months ended May 31, 2025 was $39.5 million, compared to $47.9 million for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and $37.0 million for the comparative prior year period.

Net management, advisory and administration fees 3 for the three months ended May 31, 2025 was $83.8 million, compared to $85.2 million for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and $81.2 million for the comparative prior year period.

Adjusted revenue from AGF Capital Partners 3 for the three months ended May 31, 2025 was $14.6 million, compared to $23.6 million for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and $12.0 million for the comparative prior year period. Revenue from AGF Capital Partners can be variable quarter to quarter and can be impacted by fair value adjustments, timing of monetizations and cash distributions as well as performance fees and carried interest.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative costs 3 for the three months ended May 31, 2025 was $59.5 million, compared to $63.6 million for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and $60.0 million for the comparative prior year period. The decrease in adjusted SG&A from prior quarter is driven by lower performance-based compensation, timing of expenses and market environment.

Adjusted net income attributable to equity owners 3 for the three months ended May 31, 2025 was $26.0 million ($0.39 adjusted diluted EPS), compared to $32.1 million ($0.48 adjusted diluted EPS) for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and $23.6 million ($0.35 adjusted diluted EPS) for the comparative prior year period.

At the 2025 Wealth Professional Awards, AGF was named Mutual Fund Provider of the Year. The firm was also honoured as an Excellence Awardee in the Employer of Choice category.

In May, AGF Investments Inc. announced proposed changes to the investment objectives of AGF Short-Term Income Class and AGF Global Sustainable Growth Equity Fund, subject to securityholder approval at special meetings to be held on or about June 26, 2025.

This quarter, AGF Investments Inc announced lower management and administration fees and risk ratings for certain funds. These changes build on the firm's commitment to continually reviewing its product line-up to ensure its offerings are responsive to market trends and competitively priced.

Three months ended Six months ended May 31, Feb. 28, May 31, May 31, May 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars, except per share data) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Management, advisory and administration fees $ 119.5 $ 122.8 $ 116.4 $ 242.3 $ 225.0 Trailing commissions and investment advisory fees (35.7) (37.6) (35.2) (73.3) (68.9) Net management, advisory and administration fees3 $ 83.8 $ 85.2 $ 81.2 $ 169.0 $ 156.1 Deferred sales charges 1.0 1.2 1.9 2.2 3.9 Adjusted revenue from AGF Capital Partners3 14.6 23.6 12.0 38.2 36.4 Other revenue (loss)3 (0.4) 1.5 1.9 1.1 3.6 Total adjusted net revenue3 99.0 111.5 97.0 210.5 200.0 Selling, general and administrative 62.8 67.8 68.2 130.6 126.1 Adjusted selling, general and administrative3 59.5 63.6 60.0 123.1 113.5 EBITDA3 36.2 44.2 26.6 80.4 71.7 Adjusted EBITDA3 39.5 47.9 37.0 87.4 86.5 Net income - equity owners of the Company 24.3 30.9 18.1 55.2 48.6 Adjusted net income - equity owners of the Company3 26.0 32.1 23.6 58.1 57.3 Diluted earnings per share 0.36 0.46 0.27 0.82 0.73 Adjusted diluted earnings per share3 0.39 0.48 0.35 0.87 0.86 Free cash flow3 24.0 31.6 23.7 55.6 44.9 Dividends per share 0.125 0.115 0.110 0.365 0.225

Three months ended May 31, Feb. 28, Nov. 30, Aug. 31, May 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 Mutual fund assets under management (AUM)4 $ 30,975 $ 31,167 $ 30,662 $ 28,104 $ 26,961 ETFs and SMA AUM 2,771 2,913 2,537 2,128 1,800 Segregated accounts and sub-advisory AUM 6,448 6,529 6,977 6,430 6,313 Total AGF Investments AUM 40,194 40,609 40,176 36,662 35,074 AGF Private Wealth AUM 8,568 8,623 8,567 8,186 8,026 AGF Capital Partners AUM 2,600 2,468 2,752 2,774 2,663 Total AUM $ 51,362 $ 51,700 $ 51,495 $ 47,622 $ 45,763 AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets5 2,112 2,142 2,111 2,080 2,081 Total AUM and fee-earning assets5 $ 53,474 $ 53,842 $ 53,606 $ 49,702 $ 47,844 Mutual fund net sales (redemptions)4 18 258 5 14 (112) Retail mutual fund net sales (redemptions)2 65 342 14 19 (112) Average daily mutual fund AUM4 29,770 30,853 29,173 27,542 26,604

3 Net management, advisory and administration fees, adjusted revenue from AGF Capital Partners, total net revenue, adjusted selling, general and administrative, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow are not standardized measures prescribed by IFRS. The Company utilizes non-IFRS measures to assess our overall performance and facilitate a comparison of quarterly and full-year results from period to period. They allow us to assess our investment management business without the impact of non-operational items. These non-IFRS measures may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other companies. These non-IFRS measures and reconciliations to IFRS, where necessary, are included in the Management's Discussion and Analysis available at www.agf.com (http://www.agf.com). 4 Mutual fund AUM includes retail AUM and institutional client AUM invested in customized series offered within mutual funds. 5 Fee-earning assets represents assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

For further information and detailed financial statements for the second quarter ended May 31, 2025, including Management's Discussion and Analysis, which contains discussions of non-IFRS measures, please refer to AGF's website at www.agf.com under 'About AGF' and 'Investor Relations' and at www.sedarplus.com .

Conference Call

AGF will host a conference call to review its earnings results today at 11 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast with supporting materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of AGF's website at www.agf.com or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/m4th2gij . Alternatively, the call can be accessed over the phone by registering here or in the Investor Relations section of AGF's website at www.agf.com , to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN.

A complete archive of this discussion along with supporting materials will be available at the same webcast address within 24 hours of the end of the conference call.

