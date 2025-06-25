Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Beedie Investments Ltd. ("Beedie") announces that Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. ("Metalla") has fully repaid and retired the existing convertible loan facility under the second amended and restated convertible loan agreement dated October 19, 2023 between Beedie and Metalla (the "Credit Agreement"). The final payments by Metalla to Beedie included a repayment of the principal loan balance of C$16.4 million plus C$0.7 million in accrued interest and standby fees (the "Repayment"). There are no further amounts due to Beedie under the Credit Agreement.

Immediately prior to the Repayment and assuming conversion in full of the convertible amounts under the Credit Agreement into common shares in the capital of Metalla ("Common Shares"), Beedie, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 12,273,241 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.89% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the Repayment, Beedie, directly or indirectly, owns or controls a total of 9,546,575 Common Shares, representing approximately 10.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

All of the securities held by Beedie in Metalla, including the Common Shares, are being held for investment purposes. Beedie may in the future take such actions in respect of its securityholdings in Metalla as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of Metalla through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving Metalla, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie may continue to hold its current positions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256688

SOURCE: Beedie Investments Ltd.