DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jun-2025 / 13:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.5801 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 40070166 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN LEI Code: 213800EH8RDDKCSGK398 Sequence No.: 393949 EQS News ID: 2160446 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 25, 2025 07:06 ET (11:06 GMT)